Graduate+school+Senate+election+results+announced

The unofficial election results of the 2022 fall special Senate election for two vacant graduate seats were announced Thursday, Oct. 27.

Voting occurred from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and the Elections Board released the unofficial results to The Crimson White about two hours after the polls closed. The official results have also been posted on the SGA Instagram.

Garrett Kennedy, an MBA student, won a seat in the graduate senate with 28 votes. A runoff election will be held on Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama to decide if Heaven Cauble or Jessica Lopez will win the second seat. Both Cauble and Lopez received one vote each.

Only 30 graduate students voted in the special senate election, just over 0.5% of the 5,532 graduate students on campus.

A second fall special Senate election is scheduled for Nov. 17 for a vacant School of Social Work seat and a Culverhouse College of Business seat, following Speaker of the Senate CJ Pearson’s resignation from SGA.

Candidates can begin to file to run on Oct. 28, and the deadline for filing is Nov. 1. Eligible students must fill out the Application & Statement of Candidacy online before midnight on Nov. 1. The final candidate list will be posted on Nov. 14 and a candidate forum will be held the following day.