SGA+releases+timeline+for+fall+special+election

The Fall 2022 SGA Special Election will be held Oct. 27, an announcement on the SGA website said today. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A run-off, if necessary, will be held on Nov. 1.

The announcement comes three days early, after the Elections Board said in a statement to The Crimson White on Sept. 16 that the timeline would be announced on Sept. 26.

The positions on the ballot are for two Graduate School seats – one of whom used to belong to Justin McCleskey. The second seat belonged to Caleb Williams, who resigned before the start of classes, according to SGA Press Secretary Trinity Hunter.

The candidate filing period begins on Oct. 5 and ends on Oct. 10. According to the announcement, “any eligible student wishing to run for elected office must submit an online declaration and statement of intent to seek office by 11:59pm CST on Monday, October 10, 2022.”

Potential candidates must also attend an elections information session, which will be held from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The announcement of the special election comes after Sarah Shield and Garrett Burnett, both seniors, filed multiple appeals – one against the Elections Board and one against SGA Attorney General David Strickland – regarding the lack of a special election earlier in the school year.

The appeals against both the Elections Board and Strickland have not been ruled on as of publication.

Justin McCleskey is the Opinions Editor of The Crimson White