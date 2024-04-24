Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

SGA 113th Executive Cabinet appointed

Maven Navarro, Assistant News Editor
April 24, 2024
Members+of+the+113th+SGA+Executive+Cabinet.
Courtesy of the SGA
Members of the 113th SGA Executive Cabinet.

The Executive Cabinet for the 113th Student Government Association Cabinet under President Samad Gillani has been appointed.

“These members were selected through a thorough application and interview process in which they showed exceptional skills in their respective fields,” Morgan Patrick, SGA press secretary, said. 

The cabinet includes the following members: 

Chief Advisor — Cate Brownlee

Chief Administrative Officer — Chase Cowart

Director of Communications — Halle Harman

Director of Engagement — Alex Cheng

Director of Programming and Advancement — Hannah Adams

Director of Environmental Affairs — Maggie Duncan

Director of Strategic Initiatives — Hannah Kate Newman

Director of IT/Webmaster — Daniel Tsark

Attorney General Jack Rudder

Treasurer — Karim Panjawani

Press Secretary — Morgan Patrick

Deputy Chief of Staff — Rylen Dempsey

Deputy Chief of Staff Charlie Beth Pruett

Deputy Chief of Staff — Charles Makobongo

Secretary of the Senate — Jenni Page
