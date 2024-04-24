SGA 113th Executive Cabinet appointed

The Executive Cabinet for the 113th Student Government Association Cabinet under President Samad Gillani has been appointed.
“These members were selected through a thorough application and interview process in which they showed exceptional skills in their respective fields,” Morgan Patrick, SGA press secretary, said.
The cabinet includes the following members:
Chief Advisor — Cate Brownlee
Chief Administrative Officer — Chase Cowart
Director of Communications — Halle Harman
Director of Engagement — Alex Cheng
Director of Programming and Advancement — Hannah Adams
Director of Environmental Affairs — Maggie Duncan
Director of Strategic Initiatives — Hannah Kate Newman
Director of IT/Webmaster — Daniel Tsark
Attorney General — Jack Rudder
Treasurer — Karim Panjawani
Press Secretary — Morgan Patrick
Deputy Chief of Staff — Rylen Dempsey
Deputy Chief of Staff — Charlie Beth Pruett
Deputy Chief of Staff — Charles Makobongo
Secretary of the Senate — Jenni Page