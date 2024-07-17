Reese Phifer Hall evacuated after construction incident

Courtesy of the University Crews work to stabilize and continue removing the radio tower.

Reese Phifer Hall was evacuated Wednesday after part of the radio tower attached to the building started leaning more than expected during its planned removal.

The satellites were being relocated from Reese Phifer to the University of Alabama Police Department Tower to improve campus visuals, according to the project’s description.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the building was cleared and perimeter established while the situation was resolved,” UA Safety, the University’s official public safety account, wrote on X.

An email from Brian Butler, dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences, told those in the building to evacuate through the main entrance at 2:50 p.m., specifically advising not to leave the building through the rear exits.

As of 5:40 p.m. Wednesday the radio tower has been stabilized, and crews will resume construction soon.

At 7:31 p.m., crews began cutting the tower and removing the top section.

It’s currently unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident.