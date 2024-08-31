Football dominates 63-0 over Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

CW / Riley Thompson Quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) rushes for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Alabama football started its season with a 63-0 win in Bryant-Denny Stadium, taking down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers for a 1-0 start for the Kalen DeBoer era.

“I told you guys upstairs, every win is something that they’ve [the team has] worked hard for, and make sure we enjoy it and go back to work,” DeBoer, Alabama’s new head coach, said.

The Crimson Tide came out strong in the first quarter. An interception from defensive back Keon Sabb brought the ball to WKU’s 16, and quarterback Jalen Milroe secured a 12-yard rushing touchdown at the 10-minute mark.

Sabb intercepted WKU quarterback TJ Finley’s pass again and returned it 63 yards to the Hilltoppers’ 26. A 22-yard pass by Milroe to Kendrick Law, followed by an extra point, brought home another seven points for the Crimson Tide.

Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who plays at age 17 due to reclassifying and leaving high school early, got in on the action next, scoring off an 86-yard pass from Milroe and capping the 21-point first quarter.

Starting the second quarter, running back Jam Miller started the drive strong with a 12-yard run to the Alabama 32. Milroe then made a 40-yard dash down the field to WKU’s 40, after which Miller ran 39 yards for a diving touchdown.

The next 10 minutes were scoreless, with WKU advancing 71 yards before failing to convert on a 4th down, returning possession to Alabama. Running back Justice Haynes ran 11 yards to the Alabama 15 for a first down and then took the ball on an 85-yard run to earn another touchdown.

With 1:30 left in the half, Williams gained his second touchdown of the night on a 55-yard pass from Milroe to round out another 21-point quarter.

When speaking about his and Milroe’s connection and ability to work together, Williams said that “four plus two equals six,” referencing how Milroe’s and Williams’ jersey numbers coming together usually leads to a touchdown.

In the third quarter, the team continued to make plays, as Milroe completed a 21-yard run following major runs from wide receiver Germie Bernard, who made it 17 yards to WKU’s 38 for a first down, and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who made it 10 yards to the WKU 18. Running back Richard Young then lost three yards, stopping at the Hilltoppers’ 21.

Up 49, Alabama put in backup quarterback Ty Simpson, who completed a pass to Kobe Prentice for 20 yards to the WKU 33 and a first down. Simpson again passed to Prentice for another 14 yards. At WKU’s 19, Simpson ran 17 yards, and running back Daniel Hill completed the final two yards to bring the score to 56-0.

After attempts to inch toward the end zone, Simpson found it on a 15-yard run, scoring the final points of the game to make it 63-0.

“What made it so awesome is that all the work that was done in darkness [came] out to shine today,” Milroe said. “I’m super excited for our offense, super excited for our football team, because we just have so much growth that I’ve seen that’s been in the dark.”

The Crimson Tide will be back in Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. CT to take on the University of South Florida. Fans can watch the matchup live on ESPN.