Activists to rally in Tuscaloosa, eight other Alabama cities

Third Act, a national activism group, will hold “Hands Off! Tuscaloosa” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse as part of a statewide “Alabama Fights Back!” event. The rally will be part of a national movement protesting President Donald Trump, with similar events occuring in other cities throughout the United States.
“This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies,” Third Act said in the event’s description. “Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”
In Alabama, there will be 10 “Hands Off!” rallies occurring Saturday:
- Birmingham
- Dadeville
- Dothan
- Evergreen
- Florence
- Huntsville
- Mobile
- Montgomery
- Opelika
- Tuscaloosa
There will be 1,000 rallies happening on Saturday nationwide.