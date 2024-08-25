How Alabama’s 2024 draft class is performing in the NFL

Ten players were drafted from the University of Alabama in April at the NFL draft in Detroit, Michigan. With the NFL season rapidly approaching, each drafted player has performed differently during organized team activities, training camp and the preseason.

JC Latham, OG (Selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans)

Selected to be the Titans’ franchise left tackle, Latham is currently on schedule and is projected to start at the position this season.

Tennessee’s offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, seems to be pleased with Latham’s mindset and performance thus far in his developmental process.

“He really understands the adjustments that he needs to make to get better and improve,” Callahan said in an interview with Tennessee Titans on Sports Illustrated. “From that aspect, I’m really fortunate to have a player like that.”

Dallas Turner, EDGE (Selected 17th overall by the Minnesota Vikings)

Coaches and players out of Minnesota say that Turner is developing nicely at the professional level. He has earned praise from his new teammates and coaches throughout the offseason and even recorded a sack in the Vikings’ first preseason game against the Raiders.

“He’s going to be a great rusher, and every day we’re making each other better,” Minnesota offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw told the Associated Press. “He’s a smart kid. He wants it all, and you can tell every day he comes out here giving his all.”

Terrion Arnold, CB (Selected 24th overall by the Detroit Lions)

Despite a pectoral injury limiting Arnold’s participation in practice as of late, the Lions are reportedly confident that he will be able to play in their season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 8. Outside of the injury scare, Arnold has reportedly looked good during practices and has a starting spot all but locked up.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB (Selected 41st overall by the New Orleans Saints)

The belief among people close to the Saints is that McKinstry will compete for a starting slot corner role right away. Unfortunately for New Orleans and McKinstry, injuries have plagued the young defensive back throughout the summer, making it difficult for him to get consistent reps throughout training camp. The Saints reportedly remain optimistic that their second round investment will be ready to go by the time Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers rolls around.

Chris Braswell, EDGE (Selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Braswell is adjusting to the pro game at a steady pace, noting that the speed is “similar” to college.

“I feel like the offensive linemen may be like a tad [faster], a little bit more athletic like they’re able to move a little bit more laterally … better than college, and I feel like in college, you might have a little bit of drop off with some offensive linemen, but in the league, everybody’s great.” Braswell said.

Jermaine Burton, WR (Selected 80th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals)

Alabama’s only wide receiver selected in this draft had a great deal of hype among Bengals fans after getting drafted in the third round. Since then, the hype has cooled down and Burton has seemingly fallen to near the bottom of the depth chart, as seen by his lack of playing time in Cincinnati’s first two preseason games. Burton did, however, return punts throughout both games, attempting to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

“It’s a process. I’ve just got to keep going. I’ve still got to reach my goal of being the best player I can be,” Burton said in a postgame interview.

Justin Eboigbe, DL (Selected 105th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers)

Taken in the fourth round, Eboigbe is a lock to make the Chargers roster. After ranking fourth among Crimson Tide defenders in tackles last season, Eboigbe could find a way to make an impact on a somewhat weak Charger defensive line.

Jase McClellan, RB (Selected 186th overall by the Atlanta Falcons)

Things seem to be going well for McClellan in Atlanta so far. After scoring the first touchdown of his young career in Week 2 of the preseason, it looks like McClellan has a chance to make an impact with the Falcons.

Will Reichard, K (Selected 203rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings)

Reichard, who is the NCAA’s all-time leader in points scored, has shined at Vikings camp so far. Consistently drilling 50+ yard field goals in practice, he has Minnesota fans confident that they’ve found their franchise kicker.

Jaylen Key, S (Selected 257th overall by the New York Jets)

2024’s final pick of the draft and recipient of the “Mr. Irrelevant” title, Jaylen Key looks at the transition between college and the NFL as “surreal.”

“It’s something that you kind of think about your whole life when it’s something that you’re working for your whole life and to be like a less than one-percenter is pretty cool,” he said. “I think about the phone call, like the big phone call. That’s probably one of the coolest things about it. You just see your phone ring, and you see the team that it is, you answer it and you’re talking to the coaches, the GM, the owner.”