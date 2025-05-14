Alabama set to host 20th consecutive regional round

CW / Caleb Miele Alabama and Virginia Tech players exchange handshakes after a 9-1 Crimson Tide victory at Rhoads Stadium on February 25, 2025.

With the 15th overall seed in the NCAA softball tournament going to the Crimson Tide, the team will host a regional at Rhoads Stadium for the 20th consecutive season this weekend.

Alabama will host Jackson State, Belmont and Virginia Tech.

The Crimson Tide will first face the Jackson State Tigers at 5 p.m. CT on Friday. The Tigers have a record of 29-23 and are the 2025 Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

Alabama batters will most likely face sophomore pitcher Brooklyn Morris, who has pitched 127 innings so far in the 2025 season. She has thrown 154 hits while giving up 67 earned runs and striking out 45 batters.

Based on the schedule Alabama has faced this season, the team should easily make it to the next round, most likely facing the Hokies of Virginia Tech.

The Hokies (41-11) will face the Belmont Bruins (40-14) earlier Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

This will be the Bruins’ first appearance ever in the NCAA softball tournament. The Hokies are clear favorites for this matchup and will probably send Belmont to the lower bracket on Friday.

Virginia Tech was a favorite to host a regional, ending the regular season ranked No. 14. This potential matchup will be the biggest test for Alabama in the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. It will be the Hokies’ second trip to Tuscaloosa this season after splitting two games with the Crimson Tide in February at the Easton Bama Bash.

Virginia Tech pitcher Emma Lemley pitched a complete game, tallying five strikeouts in the team’s win over Alabama earlier in the season.

“She draws different locations and different spins and her drop ball was very good,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said of Lemley.

If Alabama manages to make it through the first round unbeaten, it will likely face the Oklahoma Sooners in the super regionals. Alabama has beaten the No. 2 overall Sooners twice this year, clinching a series win over the team after outfielder Audrey Vandagriff’s eighth inning walk-off home run.

Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry may be the biggest threat in the SEC. So far she has struck out 154 batters while only allowing 44 earned runs.

Last week, the Sooners were named SEC co-champions with Texas A&M after poor weather conditions in Athens ended the SEC tournament ahead of the championship bout.