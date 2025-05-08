Student detained by ICE to voluntarily deport

Photograph from GoFundMe page for Doroudi

Alireza Doroudi, the UA doctoral student detained by ICE in March, requested in court Thursday that he be able to self-deport back to Iran. He was granted voluntary departure.

Doroudi told his attorney, David Rozas, “I love this country, but they don’t want me here, so I will go home.”

The Department of Homeland Security originally claimed that Doroudi was a national security threat. However, Rozas said it never provided any evidence of this claim in the record.

Rozas said the only charges that were brought against Doroudi was a revocation of his F-1 student visa and a claim of not having legal student status, but that the document submitted said that his visa revocation would only take effect if he left the United States, not while he remained in the country.

He said that the DHS acknowledged this in the master hearing and indicated that charges would be dropped, which Rozas saw as DHS admitting that the “arrest 45 days ago was an error.”

Rozas said that Judge Maithe González ordered for the DHS to file this in writing, along with requesting a second hearing to address the “not in status charge,” which Rozas said does not hold weight without the F-1 revocation “because he was clearly still in status.”

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

“In the face of this legal uncertainty and prolonged detention, Mr. Doroudi chose to leave voluntarily. This is not only a loss for him personally, but a setback for our system,” Rozas said. “When due process is delayed or denied, when charges are sustained without standing, and when individuals are forced to choose between uncertain length of detention in a country they feel no longer wants them, or leaving voluntarily, we must ask what kind of precedent we are setting not just for foreign students, but for fairness and justice in America.”