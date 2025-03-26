Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

UA student reportedly detained by ICE

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
March 26, 2025
Hannah Grace Mayfield
B. B. Comer Hall is home to International Student & Scholar Services.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated. 

A UA student was reportedly detained by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement early Tuesday morning. 

Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral student from Iran studying mechanical engineering, was reportedly arrested by ICE officers at around 5 a.m. at his home on Tuesday. 

According to a message sent in a group chat that included Iranian students Tuesday, Doroudi entered the U.S. on an F-1 student visa issued by the U.S. Embassy in Oman in January 2023, after clearing all immigration checks. The message said Dourodi had his visa revoked six months after his arrival in the U.S.

After receiving the revocation notice, Alireza immediately contacted ISSS [International Student and Scholar Services] at the University of Alabama,” the message said. “ISSS replied with confidence, stating that his case was not unusual or problematic and that he could remain in the U.S. legally as long as he maintained his student status.”

At the time of publication, an Iranian person with the name “Alireza Doroudi” was listed on the ICE website with the status of “In ICE custody.” A detention facility was not listed. It is unclear at this time where he is being detained.

A University spokesperson and the ICE public affairs office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

