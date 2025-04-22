Students, alumni criticize University for hosting Trump commencement address

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Tuscaloosans rally at a Hands Off! protest against President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump will deliver a “spring commencement address” Thursday, May 1, at Coleman Coliseum. He will not speak at any of the eight ceremonies planned May 2-4.

The event is ticketed and will be open for spring graduates to attend. While not part of the actual graduation ceremonies, multiple student organizations and alumni have expressed disapproval of the University’s hosting of the president.

“I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday. “Stay tuned for times and dates!!!”

In an email to the student body Tuesday, the University said it “is honored to have been selected as one of the universities President Donald J. Trump will visit to deliver a spring commencement address” the week of graduation. The University did not respond to request for comment about student criticism in time for publication.

Kaila Pouncy, a University alum, organized Tide Against Tyranny Monday, a Zoom call she said is open to all alumni, students, faculty and staff to express their concerns, personal stories and “the potential risk and implications” Trump’s presence “could pose for people who are marginalized students.” The call will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. CT.

“During this time we’re seeing universities take stances against what is going on in the current administration. I want to see Alabama stand up for students and make sure that they are curating an environment where all students feel welcome,” Pouncy said.

“It makes me extremely sad and disappointed that we would utilize our platform in such a way to uplift this speech that is divisive, that is harmful, that is dangerous, when we have the opportunity to invite people who uplift the idea and pursuit of research and education.”

Tanner Roden, a University alum, created a petition denouncing Trump’s commencement address. As of the time of publication, it has received over 3,000 signatures.

Roden said he created the petition because he believes “inviting such a polarized figure” to speak takes away from those graduating.

“I personally am not going to sit and watch the school, my alma mater, bend the back to a tyrannous president,” he said, “At the end of the day, saying that you’re from The University of Alabama means so much more, knowing that we come from tradition, that we come from uniqueness, and that we come from strength. And this is not a good showcase of what our school stands for.”

Alabama Republican politicians, including Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Katie Britt and Rep. Robert Aderholt, posted statements Tuesday morning saying the commencement would be a positive opportunity for students.

“It’s always an honor to have President Trump visit our great state—especially to celebrate the achievements of our next generation of leaders at their graduation,” Aderholt said in a statement on X.

The UA College Democrats and the Queer Student Association also released statements on Instagram criticizing the University for hosting Trump. QSA said hosting Trump is a “disservice” to graduating students whom the organization says “will ultimately be overshadowed” by Trump’s commencement speech.

“We simply don’t want UA to be turned into a backdrop for MAGA propaganda,” UACD said.

In contrast, UA College Republicans said on Instagram that the organization is “honored to welcome the President back to Tuscaloosa,” and that its members “are proud to attend a university where America first values are dominant.”

The group also said it was “disappointed” by UACD’s reaction to the announcement of Trump’s commencement address, calling them UACR’s “radical leftist counterparts” and saying that they “do not represent Alabama, and they do not represent our student body.”

UA Generation Action also made an Instagram post, encouraging students to call and email the UA administration, sign petitions against Trump’s commencement speech and walk out of the speech if they plan to attend.

“Graduation should be about celebration and closure,” the Gen Act executive board said. “It should not be used as a political prop for a president who has actively worked to undercut the very futures we are fighting to build.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated April 23 to include a statement from the UA College Republicans.