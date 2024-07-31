Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

University of Alabama selects next leader for Division of Finance and Operations

Elijah Doomes, News Editor
July 31, 2024
UA President Stuart Bell announced Thursday that Dan Layzell has been chosen as the University’s next vice president for finance and operations, and treasurer. He will take over beginning Sept. 30.

“Dr. Layzell brings more than two decades of experience in administration, strategic planning and financial oversight in higher education,” Bell said, noting Layzell’s tenure in financial leadership roles at Appalachian State University, Louisiana State University, Illinois State University and Cornell College. 

Layzell will lead the UA Division of Finance and Operations as the University’s chief business officer, manage 1,300 team members and oversee all aspects of finance, among other duties.

The University began its replacement search in February after Matt Fajack, who previously directed the University’s financial affairs, left and eventually became the vice chancellor for finance at the University of Illinois.

“The University has a tremendous profile nationally and internationally, and the positive momentum here only continues to grow,” Layzell said in a UA News release. “I am excited to become part of Dr. Bell’s leadership team and look forward to the important work ahead to keep UA moving onward and upward.”

 

