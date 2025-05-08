Maven Navarro begins second term as The Crimson White editor-in-chief

Riley Thompson Maven Navarro is the editor-in-chief of The Crimson White for the 2025-2026 academic year.

For the second year in a row, Maven Navarro will serve as editor-in-chief of The Crimson White, capping a year of significant growth at the paper.

Navarro’s second term, which began May 1, marks only the fifth time in the paper’s 131-year history that a student has served for two consecutive terms.

A rising senior majoring in political science and news media, Navarro said she was honored to have been selected by the Media Planning Board in March to lead the paper again.

“It was exciting this year, getting to learn how the newspaper really runs, and really getting to be at the forefront of everything,” she said, adding she looks forward to her second term, where she will have more experience under her belt.

Navarro said she is most proud of the growth the paper has undergone while she’s been editor.

“We have put out almost double the amount of content that we were putting out last year, which is a goal that I came in with,” she said. “And I’m really glad that my team accomplished that goal.” She also pointed to the paper’s increased social media following and overhauled website as other major accomplishments she was proud of.

The CW won Best Newspaper at the Southeast Journalism Conference in February.

“Under Maven’s leadership, The Crimson White has seen remarkable growth,” said Student Media Editorial Advisor Monique Fields. “I am thrilled Maven will serve as editor-in-chief for a second year.”

The second term as editor-in-chief will mark her fourth year of working for the newspaper. She began as a contributing writer the fall semester of her freshman year, before moving up to a paid staff position during the spring semester.

“Maven just struck me as somebody very early on that was wholeheartedly dedicated to whatever she put her mind to,” said Ainsley Platt, who served as news editor during Navarro’s freshman year. “She is exactly what any editor would want to have in a journalist, especially in a young journalist. She asked questions, she worked really, really hard, and she did what she said she was going to do.”

During her sophomore year, Navarro served as one of two assistant news editors, working alongside then-news editor Ethan Henry before being selected as editor-in-chief the first time in March 2024.

“Maven is an exceptional journalist and extremely well-suited for working in news media, and I think that was very apparent to me from kind of the time we started working together,” Henry said.

In the classroom, she has been a great student, journalism instructor Tom Arenberg and professor Mark Mayfield said.

“When you have a significant responsibility like being the editor of The Crimson White, it’s hard to juggle, but she juggles very well,” Arenberg said, adding that many times, Navarro has had to step out of class to handle urgent CW business.

Mayfield, who served as CW editor-in-chief himself during the 1977-78 academic year, said that under Navarro, the paper has “aggressively” covered the news the way it should. He cited Navarro’s breaking story about a UA doctoral student detained by ICE, which received national attention, as one that stuck out to him.

“The coverage the paper is doing right now is the best I’ve seen in decades,” Mayfield said.

Echoing that sentiment, Chris Roberts, an associate professor in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media, said The CW’s coverage under Navarro has been strong.

“It was a pretty newsy year, given the elections and things happening on campus, and the Crimson White did a solid job of being on top of it, and a lot of that has to do with her,” Roberts said.

Navarro has been recognized for her work at The CW by being tapped and inducted into The XXXI, an all-women honor society that recognizes students who have contributed significantly to the school and state.

“Maven is such a wonderful example of a leader who is doing fantastic things and is not doing it for the recognition. And I really admire that about her,” said Teegan Mathey, a member of The XXXI. “Maven has made such a large impact on campus through her investigative journalism work and her dedication to tell sides of a story that typically go untold.”

Last summer, Navarro was also accepted into The Times Corps program, which pairs New York Times journalists with students interested in careers in journalism. Navarro, who said she is interested in reporting on issues abroad, said her mentor, who works for the Times’ International Desk, has been “amazing” and has helped a lot with professional development.

“Getting to talk to people and learn from people on that scale as a student at The University of Alabama is really cool,” Navarro said.

Looking ahead, Navarro said she looks forward to integrating The CW staff more through monthly meetings and increasing coverage of the Tuscaloosa community.

“What I think the advantage is to her coming back for a second year, is she’s already done it one year,” Platt said. “Imagine what she’s going to be able to do with two.”