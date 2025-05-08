NBA star Brandon Miller testifies in Michael Davis capital murder trial

CW File Brandon Miller is one of two former Crimson Tide basketball players who have testified in the Michael Davis trial.

Brandon Miller, current Charlotte Hornets forward and former player for the Crimson Tide basketball team, testified Thursday during the State of Alabama v. Michael Lynn Davis trial for the January 2023 shooting on the Strip.

The prosecution called Miller as its seventh witness to discuss text messages between himself and Darius Miles, another former player who was removed from the team following his arrest in connection with the shooting. Miles is charged with capital murder in a separate case for allegedly providing Davis with the handgun used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Branden Culpepper, who at the time of the shooting was an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, testified in 2023 that Miller brought the gun owned by Miles to the scene, though Miller was not charged and maintains he was unaware that the gun was in his possession until arriving on Grace Street. According to his attorney, Miller “never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

Miller said that Davis, known by his nickname, “Buzz,” was a close friend of Miles and spent time with multiple members of the basketball team. Miller, Davis, Miles and former Crimson Tide basketball player Jaden Bradley planned on going to Twelve25 bar on Jan. 14, 2023 after the Crimson Tide’s win against the LSU Tigers earlier that day. Miller said he decided not to go after seeing the long line and drove to Moe’s Original BBQ instead.

While Miller was at Moe’s, Miles sent him multiple texts asking for a ride home. At 1:38 a.m., Miller texted Miles that he was on his way before receiving a text from Miles, saying, “I need my joint” and that someone “rl jus got da fakin.”

Miller said that “joint” was referring to Miles’ handgun, while the second part of the message was saying that Miles felt threatened by someone who was trying to intimidate him.

Dashcam footage from Miller’s Dodge Charger displayed at trial shows him pulling up behind Bradley’s car on Grace Street before Miles and Davis are seen stepping out to enter the back of Miller’s vehicle.

Davis can be heard in the dashcam audio asking if there was “one in the head,” with Miles replying “you know it.” According to Miller, Davis was asking Miles if there was “one in the chamber,” indicating that the weapon was ready to fire.

Soon after Miles and Davis stepped out of frame, shots can be heard just before a masked Davis can be seen running across the front of the Dodge Charger while rapidly firing a handgun past the car, with two bullets entering Miller’s windshield. Miller then drove off after Bradley, quickly turning right onto University Boulevard.