Former UA basketball player Jaden Bradley testifies in capital murder trial

CW File Jaden Bradley (#0) dribbles the ball against LSU in Tuscaloosa, AL on Jan. 14, 2023, the day before the Jan. 15 shooting that killed Jamea Harris.

Former Crimson Tide basketball player Jaden Bradley testified in the Strip capital murder trial of the State of Alabama v. Michael Davis Wednesday, the second day of the evidentiary portion of the trial. He was the prosecution’s fifth witness.

Davis is charged with capital murder for the alleged killing of Jamea Harris on the Strip on Jan. 15, 2023.

Bradley is one of three former Crimson Tide basketball players who were present for the shooting, along with Darius Miles — who is being tried for capital murder separately for allegedly providing Davis with the handgun used to kill Harris — and Brandon Miller, current Charlotte Hornets forward.

Miller is on a list of possible witnesses but has not testified as of this time. During jury selection, Paula Whitley, chief assistant district attorney for the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, teased that jurors might hear testimony from Bradley and Miller.

Bradley identified Davis as someone he knew previously by the nickname “Buzz.” Bradley said Davis, who was not on the basketball team nor a student at the University, spent time around the players due to his friendship with Miles.

The night of the Crimson Tide’s win against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 14, 2023, Bradley, Miles, Miller and Davis planned on going to Twelve25, a bar on the Strip. Bradley said Miller did not visit the bar with them.

Bradley said that after leaving the bar, he saw Davis dance in front of a black Jeep, which contained Cedric Johnson, the father of Harris’ child. He said that as Davis walked away, the window of the Jeep rolled down and Davis approached, leading to a confrontation between Davis and Johnson. Bradley said that he tried to pull Davis away.

Bradley said that as the group returned to his car, Miles sat in the passenger seat, leaving no room for Davis in the vehicle. According to Bradley, Davis said he was “worried” about the Jeep and went to look for it.

Bradley said he encountered Davis later that night at Grace Street and that Davis walked past his car to Miller’s car behind him. After hearing shots, Bradley said he drove away and eventually returned to Bryant Hall, where he was roommates with Miller.