Mark Delk appointed as Chief of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue

Mark Delk has been appointed by Mayor Walt Maddox as the Chief of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue. He will begin his term June 14.

“There is no greater responsibility than protecting the lives of the people who call Tuscaloosa home, and that begins with strong leadership in public safety,” Maddox said. “Captain Delk has spent nearly two decades preparing for this role—not just through emergency response, but by shaping the next generation of firefighters and paramedics. His dedication, his innovation in training, and his steady leadership are exactly what TFR needs as we look to the future.”

Delk has over 19 years in fire and emergency services. He has previously served as a paramedic and apparatus operator, as well as Lieutenant paramedic.

In addition to his roles with TFR, Delk has served as a training specialist at Alabama Fire College, where he designed and taught programs such as paramedic pharmacology, critical care and flight paramedic certification classes since 2010. He launched online learning platforms that have expanded access to fire and EMS training programs that have expanded across Alabama and other neighboring states.

“Serving this department and the citizens of Tuscaloosa has been the honor of my career,” Delk said. “I’m humbled by this opportunity and ready to build on our foundation by advancing training, supporting our personnel, and strengthening public safety throughout our community.”