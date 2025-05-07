Alabama offense explodes in win over Troy

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Baseball Player Kade Snell (3) and Alabama Baseball Player Richie Bonomolo Jr. (5) celebrate against Troy at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, AL on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photo by Robert Sutton

After its heartbreaking loss against Vanderbilt this past Sunday, Alabama responded with a 10-2 victory over No. 19 Troy.

The victory came at a crucial time for Alabama. With only two more SEC series left in the season, the Crimson Tide is looking to finish strong in order to host a regional series later this month.

Alabama has dominated against its midweek opponents. Following its final midweek matchup of the season against Troy, Alabama finished with a 13-0 record, outscoring its opponents 124-54, including two mercy rule wins.

Head coach Rob Vaughn gave high praise for how his team handled the adversity.

“Great team win against a really good team tonight. We were excited to get back on the field with a tough finish to Sunday at Vanderbilt, and the boys came out ready to go. This group just went through the whole 2025 season and won each of their midweek games,” he said.

Outfielder Kade Snell was the hero for the Crimson Tide. He had 5 RBIs on the day, including a 3-run homer in the second inning. Infielder Garrett Staton was just behind, with 3 RBIs of his own, all of them coming from hits to left field.

Infielder Justin Lebron hit his 16th homer of the season to give Alabama the initial 1-0 lead in the first. Lebron is now tied for fourth in the SEC for home runs; however, he went down with an injury in the fourth inning and didn’t return.

Just like its previous matchup on March 5, Alabama’s pitching shut down Troy’s offense. Last matchup the Trojans had one run on seven hits. This time the Trojans had eight hits and yet were only able to score two runs. Alabama also got eight strikeouts.

Alabama will host its last home series of the 2025 season starting on Friday against the Georgia Bulldogs. Viewers can stream the games on SEC Network+.