Analysis | Players bought into DeBoer following departure-free spring transfer window

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama wide receivers Isaiah Horton and Rico Scott celebrate during Alabama’s “A-Day” on April 12, 2025.

For most programs in the era of the NCAA transfer portal, the portal giveth and the portal taketh away. However, that was not the case for Alabama football this spring.

It appears that Alabama’s roster is fully committed to head coach Kalen DeBoer and staff in Year 2 of his tenure, with the program being the only one in the SEC not to have a player enter the transfer portal in the spring window.

“These guys are getting an experience that they should not take for granted,” DeBoer said April 14. “We can talk about the stories of guys who have come in and said how great it is here or guys who have left and maybe even are wishing they could come back. Be careful what you ask for. The grass is definitely not greener on the other side.”

In the current landscape of college sports, where over 3,000 players decided to transfer in the 2024-25 transfer period, escaping a transfer window with no casualties is a feat in itself.

What makes this feat more impressive is that it followed a winter window where 24 Alabama players transferred away from the program, following a 9-4 first season under DeBoer. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack credited DeBoer for keeping Alabama’s roster intact.

“I think Kalen does a tremendous job,” Wommack told WNSP 105.5 FM on Tuesday. “He’s very proactive, very engaging. He’s very relational with people. Certainly, he understands the business side of this game, but he also keeps the main thing the main thing.”

Things seem to be different across the program this spring. Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery said in a Jan. 28 interview with The Bama Standard that the team is more dialed in now, more serious, and no longer allowed to show up to workouts late and wear jewelry.

Discipline has been an issue for the team for a few seasons, so commitment to the program and players talking of a more serious mindset should be welcome signs for fans ahead of a pivotal second season of the DeBoer era.

Alabama will begin fall practice about a month before beginning its season Aug. 30 at Florida State.