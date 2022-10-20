SGA+to+hold+special+election+on+Nov.+17

The Student Government Association Elections Board announced it will be holding a special election on Nov. 17 to fill two vacant seats in the SGA Senate.

A run-off election will be held on Nov. 29 if necessary.

A Senate seat for the School of Social Work, previously filled by Sarah Pierce, and a seat for the Culverhouse College of Business will be up for election. In a statement, the SGA Elections Board said a Graduate School Senate seat could be available “depending on the results of the Oct. 27 special election.” The Elections Board did not respond to a request for comment by publication.

Candidates can begin to file to run Oct. 28. The deadline for filing is Nov. 1. Eligible students must fill out the Application & Statement of Candidacy before midnight on Nov. 1. The final candidate list will be posted on Nov. 14 and a candidate forum will be held the following day.

Campaigning will begin on Nov. 7. The last day for candidates to withdraw from the election is Nov. 10.

Potential candidates must attend one of the candidate interest meetings that are held on Zoom from Oct. 25–27 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.