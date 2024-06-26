How to celebrate Independence Day in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa will host several events around the Fourth of July, including two concerts Friday, June 28, and a firework celebration July 4.

The Live At The Plaza concert festival will begin at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater Friday.

The 3Thirty-Three Band, an R&B pop and blues group, will open and play between 6-6:45 p.m. The John Wilson Experience, known for smooth jazz and R&B rhythms, will headline the concert and play between 7-9 p.m.

Friday’s Live at the Plaza concert will be the last set of the summer. The festival began May 3 and has played every Friday since. The festival is sponsored by Coca-Cola and Avenue Pub and is free and pet-friendly. For the best experience, the venue recommends bringing chairs and blankets.

The Bama Theater will host a viewing of the 1996 film “Independence Day” July 2 as part of the Bama Art House film series. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here. The screening will start at 7 p.m., and admission is $9 for students, $10 for the general public and $8 for Arts Council members.

The city’s firework-based Celebration on the River will be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater July 4 between 6-9 p.m. It is free to the public. The celebration will feature performances by DJ Tank and the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra as well as “games and activities for all ages” in its kids’ area.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. after brief remarks by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. Visitors are encouraged to park at the Downtown Intermodal Facility for free parking. For a guaranteed clear view of the fireworks, viewers should watch from the amphitheater, although fireworks may be visible in other places around the city.