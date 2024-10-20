Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Student-led production of ‘Little Women’ coming to Bama Theatre

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
October 20, 2024
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Little Women runs Nov. 3-5 at the Historic Bama Theatre.

UA students will put on a showing of “Little Women” Nov. 3-5 at Bama Theatre. 

The production, directed by senior theatre major Trint Bown, is completely student-led. 

“Last semester, I did a show that I wrote with some of the same cast members,” Brown said. “As a senior, I thought it was time I do a bigger shift, like a big name project, and ‘Little Women’ has been my dream for years.”

“Little Women,” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, tells the coming-of-age stories of four sisters in Massachusetts during the Civil War. 

Trent Roberts, a sophomore majoring in marketing, will portray John Brooke, a love interest of one of the four sisters. Roberts said his role came unexpectedly. 

“Trint asked me if I would play some really small role,” Roberts said. “On the first day of class he called me and was like, ‘Hey, we just had one of our main roles drop. Would you be willing to step up and be a main role?’ and I was not going to turn this opportunity down.” 

Roberts, along with his fellow cast members, said that the production flows well because of the people involved. 

“It’s definitely the best cast I have ever been a part of. There’s so much talent here,” Roberts said. “Any time we don’t have rehearsals, I am kind of sad.”

Amy March, one of the sisters, is played by Julia Smartt, a sophomore majoring in criminal justice and psychology. Smartt said she is able to connect with her character through their similar personalities. 

“She’s a lot different than me in some ways, but in some aspects, we’re very, very similar,” Smartt said. “She kind of has an attitude, and I can relate to that at times, so it has been a lot of fun to kind of be her.” 

Smartt said that besides rehearsals and blocking, one of her favorite parts of the production is the costumes. Each costume was put together by what the actors already had or handmade by Sarah Greene, an instructor of dance costume at the University. 

Brown said his favorite part of rehearsals has been watching the actors develop both into their characters and with each other. 

“It’s such a family-centered story, and I feel like we have a really nice family community within our rehearsal space,” Brown said. 

Tickets can be purchased on the Bama Theatre website.  

“Be there, be loud. Yell when something cool happens,” Roberts said. “Whenever me and Laurie are making you laugh, laugh. Be energetic and have fun … It is going to be a great show.”

