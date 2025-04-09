What changed for Alabama baseball in its series against Auburn

CW / Hayden Hutchison Alabama pitcher Coulson Buchanan (#11) pitches against Southern Miss on April 8, 2025.

No. 8 Alabama baseball suffered a series loss against No. 16 Auburn, going 1-2 in the three games it played this weekend, including 1-1 in a doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first game, the Crimson Tide struggled, suffering its worst loss of the season so far, 10-0, and only accounting for two hits the entire game.

Sophomore Zane Adams started the game but was removed in the middle of the second inning after allowing eight hits and six runs and being unable to earn a strikeout.

Pitching improved from there with Coulson Buchanan, Tyler Fay, Packy Bradley-Cooney and Ariston Veasey all getting some time to pitch. Each of them allowed hits and runs, although Buchanan did see the most time, pitching three innings and only allowing four hits and 2 runs.

However, the inability to hit the ball failed the Crimson Tide, and the game was called early in the seventh inning due to the mercy rule.

“The beautiful thing about this game is that the sun’s going to come up tomorrow and it’s going to be 0-0 at 2 p.m.,” head coach Rob Vaughn said after the game. “We will be ready.”

Alabama only hit one double as compared to Auburn’s six and struck out six times as compared to the three that Alabama’s pitchers managed.

However, the tables turned in Game 2, when Alabama won 6-5 in a back-and-forth game.

With redshirt sophomore Riley Quick starting the game for the Crimson Tide, Alabama allowed fewer hits than runs scored by Auburn in Game 1.

Pitching the first four innings, Quick earned himself a strikeout while only allowing three hits and two runs. Graduate Carson Ozmer came into the game in the ninth to close it out after Alabama took the 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth. He did just that, with a 1-2-3 to win the game.

There was also a complete turnaround for the Crimson Tide’s offense, with three players seeing five at-bats as compared to the majority only seeing two in the first game.

Sophomore Justin Lebron was the star of the game. He had three hits, 3 RBIs and 2 runs. He also hit the go-ahead 2-run home run in the top of the ninth to retake the lead.

“A lot of maturity shown in the early game today, down 1 going into the ninth and fighting our way to a big win,” Vaughn said.

However, things changed again when the Crimson Tide took on the Tigers for the final time a few hours after Game 2 finished and lost 7-5.

Redshirt senior Bobby Alcock started the game but was quickly removed halfway through the first inning after allowing four hits and 2 runs.

Senior Braylon Myers replaced Alcock and pitched for 4.2 innings before he was pulled after allowing a similar four hits and two runs but also earning himself six strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide had a decent hitting performance, tallying six hits with 5 RBIs. Junior Richie Bonomolo Jr. led the way with two hits and 1 run scored.

The team’s performance was solid, similar to the second game, but it just wasn’t enough in the end, as Auburn recorded double the number of hits Alabama had.“The second game got off to a rough start, but we stayed in the fight and gave ourselves a chance late,” Vaughn said. “Overall, we just have to get out of the gate better on both sides of the ball.”