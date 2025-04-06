Women and Gender Resource Center hosts ‘Take Back The Night’ event

The Women and Gender Resource Center hosted “Take Back The Night” on the Gorgas Library stairs last Thursday, focusing on women’s safety on campus. Several guest speakers presented, including Lexi Alcott, president of Not On My Campus, a student organization that raises awareness about sexual violence on college campuses.
“Events like these are so important to have, especially on college campuses,” said Elizabeth Hardy, a sophomore majoring in public health. “The candlelight moment of silence is a way for people to reflect on the importance of reporting sexual violence when it happens.”
Sexual assault is a problem on most college campuses. The University has seen a rise in cases of sexual assault from 27 in 2022 to 31 in 2023. According to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, college women are three times more likely to experience sexual assault.
The event also included a march on the Quad with students holding signs speaking out against sexual violence. The signs included phrases such as “Rapists are not welcome here” and “Rape is caused by tight clothes, flirting, drunk girls, and RAPISTS!” Along with signs, protesters chanted phrases such as “Whatever we wear, wherever we go, yes means yes, no means no!”
The event had information on what to do if you are sexually assaulted, as well as information on Breaking Free, a gender-inclusive support group for survivors of sex trafficking.