Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Women and Gender Resource Center hosts ‘Take Back The Night’ event

Willow Ferguson, Contributing Writer
April 6, 2025
CW / Elijah McWhorter
Students speaking at the Take Back the Night event on April 3rd, 2025.

The Women and Gender Resource Center hosted “Take Back The Night” on the Gorgas Library stairs last Thursday, focusing on women’s safety on campus. Several guest speakers presented, including Lexi Alcott, president of Not On My Campus, a student organization that raises awareness about sexual violence on college campuses.

“Events like these are so important to have, especially on college campuses,” said Elizabeth Hardy, a sophomore majoring in public health. “The candlelight moment of silence is a way for people to reflect on the importance of reporting sexual violence when it happens.”

Sexual assault is a problem on most college campuses. The University has seen a rise in cases of sexual assault from 27 in 2022 to 31 in 2023. According to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, college women are three times more likely to experience sexual assault.

The event also included a march on the Quad with students holding signs speaking out against sexual violence. The signs included phrases such as “Rapists are not welcome here” and “Rape is caused by tight clothes, flirting, drunk girls, and RAPISTS!” Along with signs, protesters chanted phrases such as “Whatever we wear, wherever we go, yes means yes, no means no!”

The event had information on what to do if you are sexually assaulted, as well as information on Breaking Free, a gender-inclusive support group for survivors of sex trafficking.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Wish Makers at Bama to sponsor its first Make-A-Wish child
Wish Makers at Bama to sponsor its first Make-A-Wish child
Walk for Autism in Tuscaloosa
Autism Support of Alabama hosts annual Walk for Autism
A protester stands in front of Richard Shelby’s Courthouse in Tuscaloosa for the Hands Off Rally.
Hundreds gather for ‘Hands Off!’ protest by Tuscaloosa federal courthouse
Board of Trustees increases tuition for next school year
Board of Trustees increases tuition for next school year
Israeli soldier Noam Nino speaks about his combat experience in Gaza during Triggered: The Tour.
Israeli soldiers share experiences in Gaza, SJP hosts counter protest
Tuscaloosa City Council member unseated in special election
Tuscaloosa City Council member unseated in special election
More in Top News
Each Executive Council position was uncontested during the 2025 SGA elections.
SGA hosts annual inauguration ceremony
Community members demonstrate in support of UA doctoral student Alireza Doroudi.
Students, community members rally in support of student detained by ICE
The University of Alabama has changed its required nondiscrimination statement in student organization constitutions.
University updates required nondiscrimination statement following YAF pushback
UA students, community members to hold rally at courthouse for UA student detained by ICE
UA students, community members to hold rally at courthouse for UA student detained by ICE
UA student detained by ICE moved to Louisiana facility
UA student detained by ICE moved to Louisiana facility
Students hold up signs at Equity Over Exceptions Protest on March 27, 2025.
Students protest University providing exception to nondiscrimination clause