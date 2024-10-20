Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
The Crimson White
Monday is the last day to register to vote in Alabama

Sujith Mareddy, Assistant News Editor
October 20, 2024
David Gray

The last day to register to vote in the state of Alabama for the 2024 election is Monday. Alabama voters can register online on the government website, in person at the Board of Registrars Office or by mail if postmarked by Monday. 

The voting registration deadline for Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Texas was Oct. 7. The deadlines for registration by state can be found here.

All 50 states also provide an option to register for an absentee ballot, which is an option to vote via mail prior to the date of election. While some states, including Alabama, require a reason to request an absentee ballot, some states don’t. Absentee ballot rules by state can be found here.

The deadlines to request an absentee ballot by state can be found here.

Alabama does not offer early voting or mail-in voting.

Multiple organizations have campaigned, tabled and promoted voter registration on campus in preparation for the November election. 

UA Vote Everywhere, a student organization that promotes student voting, tabled on campus Sept. 17, which was National Voter Registration Day. 

The SGA Lobby Board tabled across campus from Oct. 7-11 as a part of “Voting Matters Week,” an initiative to promote student voter registration. 

The 2024 general election will be held on Nov. 5.

