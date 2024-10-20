Homecoming Week kicks off

CW / Braxton Bevis Roll Tide Run marked the beginning of homecoming.

Homecoming Week kicked off on Sunday with the Roll Tide Run and the Homecoming Kick-Off.

The Homecoming committee hosted a Roll Tide Run 5K that started from the Quad, went around the Student Recreation Center all the way down the row of fraternity houses, and then ended at the Student Center.

“My goal for Homecoming this year is to make sure that everybody feels welcome,” said Anthony Bellman, executive director of Homecoming. “I know a lot of our events are mainly focused towards fraternities [and] sororities, so I’ll open that up to the general student population.”

The celebration continued with the Homecoming Kick-Off on the Student Center lawn, where students competed in spades and lawn games and those who completed the 5K received Homecoming T-shirts.

“It’s been a lot of fun to see people from other organizations, because they’re people that I might not interact with based on majors,” said Zoe Patin, a sophomore electrical engineering major.

Patin said she and her friends came to support their sorority, Sigma Kappa. She said she has met many people within her sorority whom she had previously never met.

The event also included a silent disco featuring DJ T.Mobile.

“I really just wanted to come for the silent disco. I love to dance. I love to listen to music,” said Johnna Patterson, a freshman majoring in news media.

Evan O’Connell, director of development and fundraising of the Student Homecoming Board, said the event is just about students having a great time.

“This event is about bringing together UA as a whole and embracing the tradition of Homecoming here in Alabama,” O’Connell said.