SGA hosts annual inauguration ceremony

CW / Riley Thompson Each Executive Council position was uncontested during the 2025 SGA elections.

The Student Government Association hosted its annual inauguration ceremony to swear in members of the 114th SGA on Tuesday in front of the Gorgas House Museum.

Several prominent Capstone leaders were in attendance, including University President Stuart Bell, Vice President for Student Life Steven Hood and Chief Administrative Officer Chad Tindol.

The ceremony began with outgoing Chief Justice Nicholas Smith swearing in the incoming chief justice, Cate Martin. Once sworn in, Martin administered the oath of office to the rest of the judiciary, the Senate and the Executive Council who were elected earlier in March.

All executive cabinet candidates ran unopposed.

The ceremony was capped by the inauguration of President Lucy Bonhaus, who gave a speech where she highlighted her connection to Tuscaloosa and the importance of every student’s voice on campus.

“As a Tuscaloosa native, I have always been proud to call this place my home,” Bonhaus said. “I have witnessed the impact that The University of Alabama has, not only on the Tuscaloosa community, but the state of Alabama. My mission as president will be to amplify the voice of every single student, whether they grew up right down the road, or several plane rides away.”

Bonhaus praised outgoing President Samad Gillani on his “lasting impact” on campus.

“Serving as SGA president this year has been one of the most transformative opportunities of my life,” Gillani said. “As a first-generation college student, I understand the challenges that come with navigating spaces that weren’t necessarily designed for me. This hardship has driven my commitment to ensure success is accessible to all students.”

Counts Shanks, the incoming press secretary pending Senate confirmation, said it is important to have a “peaceful transition of power” and discussed the significance of student government.

“This is truly about serving students, serving other students, making sure that we’re prioritizing students’ well-being,” she said. “Nobody would be running for office if they weren’t dedicated to ensuring the future and the success of our university.”