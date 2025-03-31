Students, community members rally in support of student detained by ICE

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Community members demonstrate in support of UA doctoral student Alireza Doroudi.

A crowd of over 150 UA students and Tuscaloosa community members rallied at the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse Monday in support of Alireza Doroudi, a UA doctoral student arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last Tuesday. The rally was organized by UA College Democrats.

Doroudi has been held at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center since Friday, according to the ICE online detainee locator system.

When reached for comment last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that ICE Homeland Security Investigations had arrested Doroudi “consistent with the State Department’s revocation of Doroudi’s student visa,” alleging he posed “significant national security concerns.” The department declined to provide more information.

“I’m the daughter of two immigrants,” said Jessica Perez, a sophomore majoring in history and international studies, adding that Doroudi was met “with the full force of a system that too often chooses enforcement” instead of “grace and compassion.”

“This choice to use force instead of offering assistance reflects a cruelty that no human being deserves and an abuse of power that disregards the immeasurable value that international students have to our campus community,” she said.

According to a message sent in a group chat of Iranian students last Tuesday, Doroudi entered the United States on an F-1 student visa issued by the U.S. Embassy in Oman in January 2023. The message said Dourodi had his visa revoked six months after his arrival in the U.S.

When he contacted the University International Student and Scholarship Services office, Doroudi was told “that his case was not unusual or problematic and that he could remain in the U.S. legally as long as he maintained his student status.”

David Rozas, an attorney representing Doroudi, said in a statement Friday that Doroudi was legally present in the United States and had an active I-20/SEVIS status at the University, and he was in the early stages of applying for an EB-1/Adjustment of Status.

“I’m a white guy. I’m not an immigrant, and I feel it’s necessary, in my position of privilege, to stand up for people like Alireza, who can’t speak for himself right now,” said Drew Scharfenberg, a graduate student studying German.

Daniel Vanek, pastor of Tuscaloosa United Church of Christ, said that his church’s senate has passed multiple resolutions in support of immigrants.

“Right now, students should not be stressing about whether ICE agents are coming,” he said. “They should be thinking about finals and what comes next.”

Daniel Whitehead, priest at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Fayette, said that he came to the rally because he wanted to help make a difference. “I want people to get the connection that you can be a progressive Christian and care about all people of all kinds of faith,” he said. “If they come for one person, they’re going to come for other people.”

Braden Vick, president of UACD, said, “If it can happen to one student, it can happen to every single other 40,000 students at The University of Alabama.” He said he believes theTrump administration could begin targeting even U.S. citizens who publicly denounce the government.

Recently, several international students with revoked or valid visas and with permanent resident status have been detained by ICE across the country, most of whom have supported pro-Palestine causes. Doroudi had not been arrested for any crime, nor had he participated in an anti-government protest, according to Rozas.

“If we continue to overlook and look the other way … and not fight for each other and our peers, regardless of their citizenship status, regardless if we know them, then it will continue to happen and continue to harm our campus community,” Perez said, adding that “international students are not disposable” or “outsiders.”

“They are scholars, researchers and leaders that enrich our university and drive innovation nationwide,” she said. “This treatment is unwarranted.”