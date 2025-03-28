Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

UA student detained by ICE moved to Louisiana facility

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
March 28, 2025
Photograph from GoFundMe page for Doroudi

Alireza Doroudi, the UA student detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at his home on Tuesday, has been moved to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana, according to the ICE website. 

He was moved Friday, after being held in the Pickens County Jail on no charges. 

David Rozas, an attorney representing Doroudi, said in a statement Friday that Doroudi was in the United States with an active I-20/SEVIS status at the University and was in the early stages of applying for an EB-1/Adjustment of Status. 

Though a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Doroudi “posed significant national security concerns,” they declined to provide further details when asked. Rozas said he had not been informed of those allegations. 

Rozas added that Doroudi had not been arrested for any crime, nor had he participated in an anti-government protest. 

“He is legally present in the U.S., pursuing his American dream by working towards his doctorate in mechanical engineering,” Rozas said. 

Doroudi’s fiance, Sama Ebrahimi Bajgani, started a GoFundMe on Thursday to raise funds for his legal fees, which has raised over $26,000. 

She said Doroudi was set to complete his Ph.D. and defend his dissertation by the next academic year. 

“His dedication and achievements have earned him recognition in his field and led to his selection to apply for permanent residency,” Bajgani said on LinkedIn. “Beyond his academic success, Alireza is known by peers and faculty alike as a responsible, committed, and hard-working individual.”

 

