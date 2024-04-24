Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Second bond hearing set for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles in capital murder case

Jacob Ritondo, Assistant News Editor
April 24, 2024
Second+bond+hearing+set+for+former+University+of+Alabama+basketball+player+Darius+Miles+in+capital+murder+case
CW File

The second bond hearing for the capital murder trial of Darius Miles will take place June 17. It will address all pending motions in the case. 

The hearing was initially set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., but Judge Daniel Pruet pushed the date back following a motion to continue filed by Mary Turner, Miles’ attorney. 

Miles, a former member of the UA men’s basketball team, was arrested and removed from the team in January 2023 following the shooting death of Jamea Harris on the Strip during the early morning hours of Jan. 15. Miles was later indicted by a grand jury for capital murder for allegedly handing his gun to his friend Michael Davis, who then allegedly shot Harris. 

Miles’ defense maintains that he acted in self-defense. During the first bond hearing, Turner said that Harris’ boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, who was sitting in a car with Harris when she was killed, had been threatening Miles and Davis and was like a “hawk circling its prey.” 

Miles has been denied bond twice so far, at his preliminary hearing and his first bond hearing. At the first bond hearing, his attorneys argued for his character, citing quotes from his family members, his friends, his pastor, and head basketball coach Nate Oats.  

Pruet denied bond during that hearing due to the nature of the charges and the fact that at the time, the case was “in its infancy” and more information was needed.  
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Members of the 113th SGA Executive Cabinet.
SGA 113th Executive Cabinet appointed
Honors College founding dean Robert Halli dies
Honors College founding dean Robert Halli dies
City Council and UA fund utilities improvements with joint agreement
City Council and UA fund utilities improvements with joint agreement
UA professor pleads not guilty to possession of content depicting sexual abuse of minors
UA professor pleads not guilty to possession of content depicting sexual abuse of minors
Residents demand action after trespassing at Lark in the Woods
Residents demand action after trespassing at Lark in the Woods
UA researcher leads team of students through international research study
UA researcher leads team of students through international research study
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in