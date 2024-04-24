Second+bond+hearing+set+for+former+University+of+Alabama+basketball+player+Darius+Miles+in+capital+murder+case

The second bond hearing for the capital murder trial of Darius Miles will take place June 17. It will address all pending motions in the case.

The hearing was initially set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., but Judge Daniel Pruet pushed the date back following a motion to continue filed by Mary Turner, Miles’ attorney.

Miles, a former member of the UA men’s basketball team, was arrested and removed from the team in January 2023 following the shooting death of Jamea Harris on the Strip during the early morning hours of Jan. 15. Miles was later indicted by a grand jury for capital murder for allegedly handing his gun to his friend Michael Davis, who then allegedly shot Harris.

Miles’ defense maintains that he acted in self-defense. During the first bond hearing, Turner said that Harris’ boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, who was sitting in a car with Harris when she was killed, had been threatening Miles and Davis and was like a “hawk circling its prey.”

Miles has been denied bond twice so far, at his preliminary hearing and his first bond hearing. At the first bond hearing, his attorneys argued for his character, citing quotes from his family members, his friends, his pastor, and head basketball coach Nate Oats.

Pruet denied bond during that hearing due to the nature of the charges and the fact that at the time, the case was “in its infancy” and more information was needed.