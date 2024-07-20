Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Nick Saban to be honored with Nick Saban Field

Courtney Larrimore, Sports Editor
July 20, 2024
CW / Riley Thompson
The UA System board of trustees will name the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after former head coach Nick Saban.

The University of Alabama will honor former head football coach Nick Saban by naming Bryant-Denny Stadium’s field Nick Saban Field. The University made the news official Friday after the board of trustees’ honorary degrees and recognition committee met.

“All future generations of UA football players will forever enter the competition arena through an entrance clearly marked as the entrance to Saban Field,” said UA System board of trustees president Scott Phelps. “Students and fans alike will have the opportunity to watch the Crimson Tide play on a field named for one of the greatest coaches.”

Shortly after the announcement, Alabama football shared via X that the ceremony dedicating Saban his namesake field would occur before the Crimson Tide’s game against South Florida on Sept. 7.

The stadium was first named after George Denny, who served as the University’s president from 1912 to 1936 and spearheaded the building of the first stadium on campus. As such, the school cemented his legacy by naming the site Denny Stadium on Oct. 5, 1929. 

The next name change came to honor another legendary coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, on Sept. 20, 1975. Bryant was head coach from 1958 to 1982. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Bryant brought in 14 SEC championships and six national championships. He also amassed 323 wins as Alabama’s coach, earning him the honor of splitting the stadium’s name with Denny; the name became Bryant-Denny Stadium in 1975.

Saban won seven national championships, six with Alabama and one with LSU. This makes him the most decorated college football coach in history for this category. He passed Bryant’s six national championship wins with a victory over Ohio State in 2021. With Alabama, Saban held a 206-29 overall record. 

Saban’s coaching legacy extends beyond wins. He’s tied with Notre Dame’s Frank Leahy for most Heisman Trophy winners coached at four, but he’s the only one to mold winners at three different positions — quarterback, running back and receiver.

Although Saban will likely go down as one of the best coaches in Alabama history, his legacy will not just be etched into the football program, but the Tuscaloosa community as well. Since the Sabans arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, over $13 million has been distributed to students, teachers and children’s causes at over 150 charities through the Nick’s Kids Foundation. 

For his 17 seasons of holding up the football program and providing for Tuscaloosans, the board of trustees will immortalize Saban’s legacy for years to come. 

“We are thrilled to honor Coach Saban with the naming of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “He is one of the greatest coaches of all time, impacting countless lives far beyond football. What he and Ms. Terry mean to The University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa community is immeasurable.”

