Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

From shot put champion to the WWE: the journey of Oba Femi

Matthew Mason, Contributing Writer
July 10, 2024
Alabamas+Isaac+Odugbesan+competes+at+the+MWTR+NCAA+Track+and+Field+Outdoor+Championship+Day+1+June+6%2C+2022.
Courtesy of UA Athletics
Alabama’s Isaac Odugbesan competes at the MWTR NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championship Day 1 June 6, 2022.

Three-time SEC shot put champion and Alabama alum Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi in the World Wrestling Entertainment world, is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling today. 

In January, Femi won the North American Championship in NXT, the developmental brand of WWE. He is the first athlete from WWE’s name, image and likeness program to capture championship gold.

His mother, Maria Belleh Odugbesan, said Femi developed a passion for wrestling while growing up in Nigeria. 

“At 12 years old, he would mimic Triple H when he came out of the shower and spit water from his mouth. He drew most of the wrestlers as a young lad,” Odugbesan said.

As a teenager, Femi became interested in studio art and started competing in track and field events. Little did he know that shot put would lead him back to wrestling.  

“When I was a child, I thought I would never be a wrestler because I never pictured myself even being in America,” Femi said. “Being an artist was always the dream, and then I became a track and field athlete. Then, becoming a WWE superstar, that kind of fell into my lap.”

Femi’s track and field career took off in Nigeria during his freshman season at the University of Lagos in 2016. He won 10 shot put medals in the Nigerian University Games Association. 

His shot put coach had connections with coaches in Tennessee, including the late Middle Tennessee State legend Dean Hayes. Femi came to America in 2017 and spent one year at MTSU before deciding to enter the transfer portal. 

“I got recruited by Coach Derek Yush and of course the head coach Dan Waters, and that’s how I found my way to Alabama,” Femi said. “Those are the people that helped me get to where I am today.”

At Alabama, Femi won SEC indoor shot put titles in 2021 and 2022 and one outdoor title in 2021. After his senior season in 2022, Femi began training in the WWE Performance Center and was called up to NXT in 2023. 

Femi won the 2024 Men’s Breakout Tournament on NXT’s “New Year’s Evil” television special. A week later, he defeated Dragon Lee to become the youngest North American champion in NXT history at age 25. 

On July 7, Femi defended his title against Wes Lee, a former North American champion. This match took place on “NXT Heatwave” Premium Live Event, which was hosted in Toronto, Canada.

“Going into this, I think people should expect absolute dominance,” Femi said before his match with Lee.

This championship bout was the event’s opening contest. Femi overpowered Lee throughout the match and pinned his shoulders to the mat for a count of three.

Femi’s next title defense will be against Duke Hudson on the July 16 episode of NXT at 7 p.m. CDT. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama swimmer Victor Johansson on the blocks during NCAA National Championships at Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, MN Saturday, Mar 25, 2023.
Multiple former and current Crimson Tide swimming and dive athletes qualify for Olympics
Alabama gymnast Cameron Macado performs against Illinois, Minnesota and Talladega.
Alabama gymnastics welcomes two returning seniors as fifth-years
Alabama Guard DelJanae Burger Williams (51) in action against Texas at Moody Center in Austin, TX during the Second Round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Sports to watch this year with Oklahoma and Texas
Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice (#6) looks to avoid a Texas defender.
What to expect from Texas and Oklahoma football in SEC
A student throws a horns up hand signal during College GameDay prior to Alabamas football game against Texas in 2023.
Alabama athletics’ long history with Oklahoma and Texas
Alabama and Texas football helmets are set up to face each other during College GameDay prior to the game in 2023.
Texas and Oklahoma officially join SEC
More in TOP STORIES
A student uses models for research at the University.
University of Alabama System invests in AI research
A Quiet Place: Day One, released on June 27, is the prequel to 2018s A Quiet Place.
Culture Pick: ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ has glitz of its predecessors but lacks staying power
A statue of Peter Bryce sits at the Bryce Hospital Museum.
A look into history: University of Alabama unveils Bryce Hospital Museum
Our View | Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law shows the pendulum of the culture war has swung
Our View | Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law shows the pendulum of the culture war has swung
For the love of the game: Multiple club sports prosper at UA
For the love of the game: Multiple club sports prosper at UA
I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen has topped the Billboard charts at the beginning of the summer.
Top songs to kick off summer 2024
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in