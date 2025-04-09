What’s next for Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye and Zaay Green

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama Women’s Basketball guard Zaay Green (#14) celebrates a win against LSU on Feb. 27, 2025.

Although the college careers of Crimson Tide guards Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye and Zaay Green ended against Maryland, each player appears to have a good shot of playing at the next level.

All three players amassed over 1,500 career points and boast accomplished college careers, and each will amass plenty of interest in the WNBA draft on Monday.

Barker’s stock rose the more she played. The Birmingham native started her career at Georgia but then transferred home to Alabama for her last three years of college basketball, and with the Crimson Tide, she displayed many qualities that WNBA scouts will appreciate, such as her ability on both sides of the ball. In her final season, she averaged 18.2 points per game and swiped 2.0 steals per game. She was twice a first-team All-SEC member.

Barker garnered national attention for her performance against the Terrapins in the second round. She scored a school-record 45 points and seemingly put the team on her back in overtime, with both Nye and Green fouled out.

But her talent is just one thing that she brings to the table. She is known for being an excellent leader both on and off the court. Barker was consistently the most vocal player in games and the loudest voice in the team huddle, no doubt something that will grab the attention of WNBA teams.

“She is just such a special leader,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “She has that unique ability that so many don’t, which is to make those around her believe.”

Her abilities on and off the court have led to her being projected somewhere in the second round, which is selections 13-25, in most mock drafts. Barker also has a real chance of being selected in the first 12 picks and becoming a first-rounder, with her draft stock continuing to rise.

Green’s story is one of overcoming adversity, as she tore her ACL twice during her seven-year college career. After returning from her second ACL tear and averaging 16.7 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, she transferred to Alabama.

“I tried to recruit her two other times, and the third time, she just couldn’t say no,” Curry said.

She then showed that she could be just as effective at the SEC level, scoring 16.1 points, 4.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds. Green also showed her ability to be a leading scorer in the six games that Barker was out due to injury, scoring 19.7 points and surpassing 20 points in four games.

Green’s showing of her ability to be a point guard in the SEC, combined with her improved downtown shooting (a career-best 36.1% mark in her final season), has her pegged near the beginning of the third round in mock drafts. Her experience and ability to score at all three levels will draw the attention of scouts.

Nye was originally from Huntsville, Alabama, and, like Barker, transferred back to her home state after time away from it, having spent two seasons at Illinois.

“Sharpshooter” is the best word to describe Nye, as she has twice led the SEC in 3-point percentage. She also recently showed off her shooting ability at the women’s 3-point championship, finishing runner-up.

In her senior season she broke multiple school records, becoming the all-time program leader in 3s made in a career and a season. Nye’s 45.5% mark from downtown this season was also a school record.

Although Nye isn’t on many draft boards, only appearing at the end of the third round, she will be a steal wherever she lands due to her shooting ability. Even if Nye isn’t drafted, she will surely be snagged as an undrafted free agent.

“I cannot wait for her future,” Curry said. “She’s a star.”

The WNBA draft will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT and can be watched on ESPN.