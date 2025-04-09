Returning faces: A look at Alabama football players poised for a breakout season

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (#3) celebrates with teammates during the game against Western Kentucky on August 31,2025.

Alabama football will have several returning players for the 2025 season, and some are poised to break out, as they have experience and are potentially entering a starting role.

Cole Adams, wide receiver

Wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard described Adams as “Mr. Reliable” during fall practice last year, prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Fans got to see some of his capabilities early in the year as he appeared in four of the first six games for the Crimson Tide while dealing with injuries. He was ultimately sidelined for the rest of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Alabama’s game against South Carolina.

In the four games he played, he earned 94 yards off just six receptions and helped make some valuable plays for the Crimson Tide.

As he returns for the 2025 season, he will see significant playing time and play some key reps alongside a skilled and experienced wide receiver group.

“When I talk about quarterback-friendly, he’s that guy that is friendly with the quarterback,” DeBoer said. “Gonna make the catches that are there for him, be consistent that way.”

Richard Young, running back

Young appeared in only seven games for the Crimson Tide, competing with a skilled group that included Jam Miller and Justice Haynes.

However, with Haynes’ departure in the transfer portal, Young will now be in a position to compete with incoming running back transfer Dre’lyn Washington for significantly more playing time and the second-string spot.

DeBoer has described Young as a “more physical” running back, but he showed he’s capable of much more when he broke off a 62-yard run against Missouri last season.

He ultimately finished the season tallying 27 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s more physical, a physical back. He got his carries today just like the rest of them,” DeBoer said. “The offseason, this summer is going to be important for him.”

Jaylen Mbakwe, wide receiver

Mbakwe will enter the 2025 season after giving Alabama fans a scare by announcing he’d enter the transfer portal but withdrawing a few days later.

It seemed as if a dealbreaker for him was playing the other side of the ball as he did in high school, and it was announced he’d be back for Alabama’s bowl game against Michigan but as a wide receiver rather than a defensive back. He is currently listed on Alabama’s roster as a wide receiver only.

As a defensive back, he recorded 12 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception, and this experience on the defensive side of the ball will help in his offensive journey because he will know the different tendencies of defensive backs.

The key to his success will be his speed, as he also ran track in high school, logging a 10.46 100-meter dash in his junior year.

Bray Hubbard, safety

Hubbard saw decent playing time from the beginning of last season, but it all increased dramatically after starting safety Keon Sabb suffered a season-ending injury.

Hubbard quickly broke out and showed what he was capable of, recording 35 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and three interceptions in 10 games.

Pro Football Focus has listed him as the No. 6 overall returning safety in 2025, and with a full season in a major role, he is in the position for an even bigger breakout.

“One of the main goals that I’ve been trying to work on and have been working on for a while is stepping up as a leader,” Hubbard said. “I’ve just got to master my craft each day. That’s my goal every day when I step on the field.”

Keon Sabb, safety

With safety Malachi Moore leaving for the draft and Sabb returning from injury, Alabama will be in a good spot at the safety position.

Sabb spent two seasons with Michigan, appearing in 14 games and starting five in 2023 when Michigan won the national championship, before transferring to Alabama.

He started the first six games, accumulating 24 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions in that time.

Now that he can return for a full season, he is primed to start and show fans his true capabilities over the course of the year.