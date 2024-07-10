Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

The Crimson White
The Crimson White

Multiple former and current Crimson Tide swimming and dive athletes qualify for Olympics

Manisha Ramachandran, Contributing Writer
July 10, 2024
Alabama+swimmer+Victor+Johansson+on+the+blocks+during+NCAA+National+Championships+at+Jean+K+Freeman+Aquatic+Center+in+Minneapolis%2C+MN+Saturday%2C+Mar+25%2C+2023.
Courtesy of UA Athletics
Alabama swimmer Victor Johansson on the blocks during NCAA National Championships at Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, MN Saturday, Mar 25, 2023.

A bevy of current and former Alabama swimmers and divers competed for spots on Olympic teams around the world.  Four alumni and one incoming graduate student will join their respective countries’ teams in search of international glory. 

Crimson Tide Olympians

Alabama swim and dive has four alumni and one incoming graduate student going to compete in the Paris Olympics. 

Incoming graduate student Kyle Micallef is going to Paris for Malta. Micallef will compete in the 50m freestyle after setting a national record with a time of 22.8 at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade. 

Alum Kristian Gkolomeev will be competing for Greece in Paris. This is Gkolomeev’s fourth Olympic games. He will participate in the men’s 50m freestyle after winning gold in the heat at the European Championships. 

Alum Victor Johansson will compete for Sweden in the 800m freestyle, marking his second Olympic games. Johansson finished sixth overall with a time of 7:47.08 in the World Championships in Doha, Qatar. 

Other Crimson Tide alumni will also compete in the Olympics, although the events in which they will compete are unclear at this time.

Anton Mckee secured his place to compete for Iceland in his fourth Olympic games, and Kalia Antoniou will represent Cyprus for her second Olympic games. 

These athletes join several other Crimson Tide stars in going to Paris later this month. NBC will broadcast the opening ceremony for the Olympics July 26 at 11 a.m. CDT. 

