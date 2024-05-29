Alabama athletes punch their tickets to the Olympics

CW / Jennifer Stroud Former Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco performs at the SEC Championship in New Orleans, LA on March 23, 2024.

Eight Alabama athletes may soon be headed to showcase their talents to the world at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which begin July 26.

Gymnast Luisa Blanco, after completing her fifth year competing for the Crimson Tide, has already sealed her spot in the Olympics. Track and field athletes Tarsis Orogot and Samuel Ogazi will also compete in the Games.

The Alabama swim and dive team has five athletes that have qualified for the Olympic Trials. The U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials will be held June 15-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana. At those trials, the athletes will swim for a spot on the national team.

Track & Field

Tarsis Orogot

After capturing his third-consecutive SEC gold medal, the junior sprinter was named Men’s National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Orogot will represent Uganda in the men’s 200 meters.

Samuel Ogazi

Ogazi has been named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week twice this season. At the 2024 Outdoor SEC Championships, Ogazi broke the program record in the men’s 400 meters by finishing in 44.58 seconds. This is the second-best time in the NCAA this season.

The freshman is competing with the Nigerian mixed 4×400 relay team, and he will also participate in the men’s 400 meters.

Gymnastics

Luisa Blanco

In October, Blanco punched her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics as a part of Team Colombia.

Blanco earned her Olympics berth after competing in the Pan American Games, where she was the highest-scoring eligible athlete in the all-around qualification with a score of 50.099.

Even after her spot was secured, she couldn’t take all the credit.

“It takes a village to do something this amazing, and I just cannot thank my teammates, coaches and support system enough for their endless support toward my goals and for being such an influential part of my journey,” Blanco said.

Blanco will be competing in the artistic gymnastics category from July 27-Aug. 1 and Aug. 3-5.

Swimming & Diving

The Olympic Trials Cut were hosted in the beginning of May. Based on an athlete’s times, they can either move on to the Olympic trials or get “cut” from the race to compete for Team USA. At the Olympic Trials Cut, the Crimson Tide had five swimmers advance to the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Indianapolis. From there, the composition of Team USA will be decided.

Liberty Williams

Williams, a senior, competed in the 1500m Freestyle. At the Trials Cut, Williams swam a time of 16:42.82. Her time was good enough to help her advance to the Trials in June.

Tommy Hagar

Hagar, a freshman, has secured three Trial runs after his times at the Olympic Trials Cut. Hagar competed in the 200m individual medley and advanced with a time of 2:03.09. Along with the 200m individual medley, Hagar advanced in the 100m backstroke with a time of 55.04. His third cut came from the 400m medley after securing a time of 4:22.29.

Cadence Vincent

Vincent, a freshman, secured an Olympic Trial run in the 100m freestyle. She swam a time of 55.68.

In the fall, Vincent landed another cut time in the 50m freestyle at the Tennessee Invite, swimming a time of 25.34.

Trey Sheils

After swimming in the 100m breaststroke, Sheils, a senior, landed a shot in the Olympic Trials. His time in the Trials Cuts was 1:02.01.

Kailyn Winter

Winter, a junior, landed a spot at the Olympic Trials after swimming in the 100m butterfly. She swam a time of 59.96.

For most sports, Team USA will not be decided or announced until July. As those teams are announced, fans are sure to find more Alabama athletes.