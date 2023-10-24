Luisa Blanco earns a spot in the 2024 Olympics as part of Team Colombia

CW/ Natalie Teat Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco after performing a routine against Michigan State on Jan. 7, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

While competing for Colombia in the Pan American Games for the first time, graduate student Luisa Blanco qualified for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She achieved an all-around score of 50.099, making her to be the highest-scoring eligible athlete in the all-around category.

Blanco is the sixth Crimson Tide gymnast to compete at the Olympics.

“Life doesn’t even feel real right now,” Blanco said. “I can’t really process what I just accomplished, but what I do know is that I did not do this alone. I wouldn’t have been able to go out with this level of confidence if it wasn’t for all the moments I’ve had competing with Alabama and representing the Script A.”

Blanco has achieved many things while being a part of Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics. She was the 2021 NCAA balance beam champion, and helped lead the Crimson Tide to win the 2021 SEC championship team title, as well as back-to-back SEC titles in 2022 and 2023. She was named the 2021 SEC Gymnast of the Year, the 2021 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Region 1 Gymnast of the Year and a 16-time All-American. She is a four-time SEC champion in all-around, vault, uneven bars and the balance beam as well as a three-time Scholastic All-American.

“It takes a village to do something this amazing, and I just cannot thank my teammates, coaches and support system enough for their endless support toward my goals and for being such an influential part of my journey,” Blanco said.

Blanco will be competing for Team Colombia in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympics will be hosted from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. The artistic gymnastics category will be from July 27-Aug. 1 and Aug. 3-5.