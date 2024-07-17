Opinion | What does a successful 2024 look like for Kalen DeBoer in year one in Tuscaloosa?

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

College football is a result-based business. Fans, boosters and recruits judge teams on their ability to win now or at least on their showing that winning is on the horizon. As new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer begins the post-Saban era, expectations will be sky-high.

Anywhere between a 9-3 record and winning the national championship could maintain optics for the Crimson Tide. However, it’s much more complicated than throwing out a win-loss record to meet. To understand how Alabama can be successful this season, it will take looking at how they live up to four specific metrics.

Prove that the defense can keep up in the SEC

Couple DeBoer’s offensive background with a quarterback that finished in the top six in Heisman voting, and there is little worry about how good the Crimson Tide will be on offense. The question mark for Alabama this season is on the defense. After losing multiple starters to the NFL draft and only bringing in a few players via the portal, there is concern that the defense, especially in the secondary, will not be able to play at the championship level that fans expect of Alabama.

Even former head coach Nick Saban expressed his concerns about the secondary on the SEC Now show. “I think Bama has really got a lot of good players,” he said. “I do think they’ve got question marks in the secondary, especially at corner.”

For DeBoer and Alabama to be able to consider this season a success, the young talent in the secondary and throughout the defense will have to prove that they can hang with the intimidating offenses that the SEC presents.

Beat Auburn

While the standard at Alabama is to win national championships, it’s also expected that the Crimson Tide will take down its biggest foe in the Iron Bowl each year. The Tigers will be out for blood after their crushing loss to Alabama at home last year. Add in the fact that Auburn will likely be a much-improved team in 2024, and DeBoer’s first tussle with the Tigers will have major implications for things like recruiting and bragging rights throughout the state.

Win in tough environments

To properly assess what a successful season will look like for Alabama, fans have to look at the gauntlet of a road schedule that DeBoer and his team face this season. Away games against Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma pose a challenge to the Crimson Tide due to the caliber of the opponents and the intense atmosphere their fans create.

Luckily for Alabama, players and staff will get a test run of an intense on-the-road environment when they face Wisconsin early in the season. Competing well in these harsh road settings will be crucial in proving that DeBoer and his staff have what it takes to maintain Alabama’s brand of success.

Qualify for the expanded College Football Playoff

The days of the ultra-competitive four-team College Football Playoff are now gone, replaced with the updated 12-team model. This setup makes it significantly easier for teams to qualify for the playoff. With the talent level that the Crimson Tide possesses and DeBoer’s recent postseason experience with Washington, Alabama must make the playoffs this season to consider it a success. Given the changes made throughout the program, winning the national title may not be expected this year; regardless, making the playoffs in year one should be enough to show college football fans that the Crimson Tide isn’t going anywhere