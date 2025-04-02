Opinion | Streaming services are failing us

Emma Daugherty

There always seems to be immense buildup and intensity surrounding the upcoming release of popular straight-to-streaming television shows. Take Netflix’s “Stranger Things” for instance, which is set to release its fifth and final season on the streaming platform by the end of the year. The series, which began its generational run in 2016, has been one of the most successful streaming television shows of all time. While the show itself is successful for several reasons, it could be attributed to much more.

There is currently speculation surrounding the release of the next season, with many expecting it to follow the same release pattern as Season 4, when the episodes were released in two volumes. Volume 1 contained the first seven episodes, while Volume 2 contained the remaining two. Streaming platforms could execute their releases much more seamlessly than this, in a way that would benefit not only the company, but viewers as well.

When television shows are released one episode at a time on a weekly basis, they foster a community between viewers by yielding social discussions, weekly viewing parties and worldwide anticipation for what is to come.

When seasons of popular shows are released all at once, viewers are forced to rush through the season in order to avoid spoilers, which are often plastered online. However, streaming could be so much more than just a rush to watch the show all at once.

I know from personal experience that there is nothing quite like gathering with your friends around the television to watch each week’s episode of a show like “Dancing with the Stars” or “The Bachelor.” No one has seen spoilers, and everyone’s guesses on what will happen are purely based on theory. This is exactly the environment that could be replicated if Netflix gave viewers what they deserve in weekly releases.

Junior public relations student Mallory Cook weighed in on this topic, saying, “A weekly release of the show builds a community aspect. A show released all at once takes the community that can be built surrounding these shows.”

Streaming services that release blocks of episodes all at once have robbed viewers of weekly anticipation and excitement as well as theorizing and community. Under this format, if you are anxious to see how your favorite characters will fare, all you need is one scroll on TikTok to find your answers, and then there is little point in even finishing the show.

While it is unrealistic to want every show released on a weekly basis, those in high demand like “Stranger Things,” “Outer Banks” and “Squid Game” should most definitely adopt a model like that of traditional cable TV.

Some streaming services, like Disney+, have stayed true to what has worked. With breakout shows like “WandaVision,” Disney was able to create anticipation and drawn-out appreciation because of the show’s weekly release schedule.

Netflix has tested out other systems in the past, such as splitting up the season into different parts, as was done with the most recent seasons of “Outer Banks” and “Stranger Things.” The platform clearly sees the benefit of separating episodes, yet refuses to give viewers the full effect of suspense brought by a weekly release.

A weekly release is not only beneficial for the viewer, but it is helpful for the company as well. This gives the show drawn out relevance in popular culture as well as the ability to continue their marketing campaign to reach an expanded audience.