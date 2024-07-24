Alabama soccer gearing up for rematches and redemption

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama forward Gianna Paul (#14) rushes down the field against Vanderbilt.

With the Alabama women’s soccer season quickly approaching, the team is gearing up for some of its biggest games. This season will feature 10 home games, 10 away games and 10 SEC games.

Missouri — Sept. 26 @ 7 p.m. CT

Alabama will play Missouri once again. Last year, the Crimson Tide scraped by and won 2-1. Alabama led in total shots and corner kicks in each half.

“I was really pleased with our second half,” Hart said. “We played with a lot of urgency and purpose. We did a great job of getting to the end line and creating chances.”

This year, the game will be at home, so the Crimson Tide does not have to worry about the pressure of being on the road.

@ Georgia — Sept. 29, time to be determined

Alabama tied 1-1 in the SEC home opener against the Bulldogs last year. Alabama came out hungry, with forward Gianna Paul scoring a goal in the fourth minute from an assist by midfielder Felicia Knox. Shortly after the goal, Georgia found the back of the net to tie the game. Bama led in shots with 13 total but pulled out a victory.

Hart emphasized in the post game that he thought the Crimson Tide had some good moments against the Bulldogs, going from being a non-threat in the first half to being “dangerous” in the second.

Kentucky — Oct. 4 @ 7 p.m. CT

Last year, the Crimson Tide lost to the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats were notoriously difficult to beat last season, boasting an undefeated 7-0-4 record when they met Alabama. The Crimson Tide shot 0/0 in the first half and only managed to get one in the back of the net in the second half.

During this game, Alabama made two shots on goal, successfully scoring one, while Kentucky had three shots on goal, successfully scoring two.

“We got into some dangerous spots and our final pass let us down,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said after the game.

@ Auburn — Oct. 10 @ 6 p.m. CT

The Iron Bowl rivalry runs deep, even in soccer. Last season, the Crimson Tide won 2-1, and it was the team’s fourth straight Iron Bowl of Soccer win.

“I liked how we came out in the second half,” Hart said. “And credit Auburn too. They came out tough. It was back-and-forth and both teams had some good looks.”

Texas A&M — Oct. 13 @ 6 p.m. CT

Another notable game to watch will be Texas A&M. Last year, Alabama lost 1-3 to the Aggies, its third straight SEC loss on the road.

“They outworked us, they outhustled us, they outplayed us,” Hart said in the postgame interview.