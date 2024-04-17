UA+professor+pleads+not+guilty+to+possession+of+content+depicting+sexual+abuse+of+minors

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit mentions of the sexual abuse of children. Please read with discretion.

A UA professor previously indicted by a grand jury for possession of obscene material has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment, issued on Feb. 7 by a grand jury, charged James Andrew Crank, an associate professor and former director of graduate studies in the Department of English, with two counts corresponding to two videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. The videos were allegedly found in a Dropbox account linked to Crank’s email address, phone number and home address.

The University placed him on administrative leave shortly after his arrest, and he is no longer listed in the faculty directory.

Both counts described alleged explicit videos depicting sadomasochistic abuse of children by an adult male. Alabama law classifies the possession of videos depicting sadomasochistic abuse of minors under the age of 17 as a Class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Crank waived his right to an arraignment, which otherwise would have been April 15, pleading not guilty to both charges. The waiver listed Jason C. Neff as an attorney for Crank. Neff did not respond to a request for comment about Crank’s plea in time for publication.

Crank has posted bond at $30,000.