Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Deposition details evidence leading to UA professor’s arrest and placement on administrative leave

Carson Lott and Ethan Henry
December 1, 2023
Deposition+details+evidence+leading+to+UA+professor%E2%80%99s+arrest+and+placement+on+administrative+leave
Tuscaloosa County Jail

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit mentions of the sexual abuse of children. Please read with discretion. 

New details regarding the arrest of James Andrew Crank, an associate professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of English at the University, have emerged. 

Crank was arrested Tuesday on charges of “possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.”

A deposition from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Alabama, which serves Tuscaloosa County, was filed on Wednesday, and it listed the date of the offense as Aug. 9. 

According to a copy of the deposition obtained by The Crimson White, Dropbox Inc. notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in August about a digital file that was uploaded to an account associated with the email [email protected] and the username James Crank. 

The deposition states that the file was determined to have depicted the sexual abuse of a “child clearly under the age of 17.”

Subpoenas submitted to Google Inc. and Comcast provided police with additional information verifying that the email, phone number and IP address associated with the Dropbox account were Crank’s. The IP address was traced to Crank’s home address in Tuscaloosa. 

Police and investigators then obtained a search warrant for the Dropbox account. Investigators were able to further link Crank to the account based on “photos/videos, work-related projects, financial documents, etc.” stored on the site, according to the deposition. 

The deposition also states that the investigators found an additional video on the Dropbox account that depicts “sexual conduct between an adult male and a child clearly under the age of 17.” 

Jason Neff, Crank’s attorney, said that Crank had been placed on administrative leave by the University “almost immediately after being booked into the jail.”

Crank was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Tuesday. His bond has not been set, and Neff said no court dates have been scheduled besides a preliminary hearing in early January.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
SGA special election winners announced, ballots opened late
SGA special election winners announced, ballots opened late
Several lots around campus will be closed for the debate.
Transportation changes for Dec. 4 in preparation for GOP debate
UA professor charged with 2 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material
UA professor charged with 2 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material
Finding the humor: Comedy inspires UA professor’s engineering research
Finding the humor: Comedy inspires UA professor’s engineering research
Hines training in a mock-up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft that was used during the SpaceX Crew-4 mission.
NASA astronaut and UA alum visits campus
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, West Alabama Food Bank, 2023
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive competition results announced
More in TOP STORIES
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads the players out to face Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25 in Auburn, Ala.
How can Alabama make the College Football Playoff?
Models showing off pieces from each collection
Senior apparel design students display their collections at SFA’s ‘Fashion for Life’
Alabama volleyball players celebrate their win over Texas A&M.
Alabama volleyball avoids winless SEC season with senior day victory
Alabama tide end Amari Niblack (#84) celebrates after teammate Jermaine Burton (#3) makes a touchdown during the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25 in Auburn, Ala.
Gallery: Alabama Football vs. Auburn
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (#17) jumps to make a catch for the touchdown that put Alabama in the lead over Auburn.
Miracle from Milroe helps No. 8 Alabama overcome Auburn in Iron Bowl victory
Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) attempts to stiff arm a Chattanooga defender to score a touchdown.
No. 8 Alabama football dominates Chattanooga in final home game of the regular season 
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in