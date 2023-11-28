Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

UA professor charged with 2 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

Ethan Henry, News Editor
November 28, 2023
UA professor charged with 2 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material
Courtesy of the University

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested James Andrew Crank, associate professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of English, after executing a search warrant at his home Tuesday. 

The 45-year-old “was charged with two counts of possession of material containing visual depictions of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts,” according to the task force. 

The warrant was issued amid an ongoing investigation. Devices seized during the search will be investigated further, and Crank may face additional charges.  

The task force said that the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Intelligence Unit and the K-9 unit of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the investigation.  

As of Tuesday evening, Crank was no longer listed in the University’s online directory. 

“The accused individual was immediately removed from campus and all facilities,” Alex House, assistant director of communications for the University, wrote in a statement to The Crimson White. “We will continue to support law enforcement’s investigations.” 

Crank was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Tuesday, where he awaits the setting of his bond.  
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Finding the humor: Comedy inspires UA professor’s engineering research
Finding the humor: Comedy inspires UA professor’s engineering research
Hines training in a mock-up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft that was used during the SpaceX Crew-4 mission.
NASA astronaut and UA alum visits campus
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, West Alabama Food Bank, 2023
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive competition results announced
Joyce Alexander named next dean of the College of Education
Joyce Alexander named next dean of the College of Education
University Programs to host annual Friendsgiving event
University Programs to host annual Friendsgiving event
The UA Safe Zone Resource Center located in the Student Center.
UA organizations observe Transgender Awareness Week
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in