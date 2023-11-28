UA professor charged with 2 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested James Andrew Crank, associate professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of English, after executing a search warrant at his home Tuesday.

The 45-year-old “was charged with two counts of possession of material containing visual depictions of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts,” according to the task force.

The warrant was issued amid an ongoing investigation. Devices seized during the search will be investigated further, and Crank may face additional charges.

The task force said that the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Intelligence Unit and the K-9 unit of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the investigation.

As of Tuesday evening, Crank was no longer listed in the University’s online directory.

“The accused individual was immediately removed from campus and all facilities,” Alex House, assistant director of communications for the University, wrote in a statement to The Crimson White. “We will continue to support law enforcement’s investigations.”

Crank was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Tuesday, where he awaits the setting of his bond.