Honors+College+founding+dean+Robert+Halli+dies

Robert Halli, the founding dean emeritus of the UA Honors College, died April 15 in Northport at the age of 78.

“Dr. Robert Halli, founding dean emeritus of the UA Honors College, leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and profound impact on countless students,” Tiffany Sippial, the current dean of the Honors College, wrote via email. “He will be remembered for his passion, administrative prowess, and commitment to building a foundation of excellence on our campus.”

According to the Honors College website, Halli earned his bachelor’s degree from Boston College before attending graduate school at the University of Virginia.

Halli taught for 30 years in the English Department at the University before becoming the director of the Honors Program — the program’s former title — in 2002.

During his time at the University, Halli won several awards, including the Outstanding Commitment to Teaching Award in 1978, the Outstanding Commitment to Students Award in 1997 and the Morris Lehman Mayer Award in 2000.

Even after retiring from the dean position, Halli remained active at the University by serving as the UA faculty representative to the Harry Truman Scholarship Foundation.

UA President Stuart Bell issued a statement in response to the news.

“The University of Alabama mourns the loss of Dr. Robert Halli, a remarkable leader whose contributions to the Honors College continue to impact new generations of scholars,” Bell wrote. “Driven by his passion for education and his commitment to our students’ future, his visionary leadership and personal approach has left a lasting mark on our institution.”

Northport Funeral and Cremation Service is accepting orders for flowers and memorial trees for Halli’s family.

“Dr. Halli will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, yet his spirit will continue to inspire generations to come,” Sippial wrote.