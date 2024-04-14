Police+chase+through+campus+results+in+damage+to+several+cars

Police pursued a driver in a Dodge Challenger through campus at high speeds Saturday night; the driver hit two cars on Marr’s Spring Road and multiple vehicles on Jack Warner Parkway in the process.

A Tuscaloosa police officer first observed the Challenger driving near University Boulevard and Campus Drive, where the driver “nearly hit two vehicles and an officer,” according to Stephanie Taylor, communications specialist for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Taylor said that the driver went toward Jack Warner Parkway and caused multiple accidents along the way.

“The pursuit continued through Vance, Helena, and the Hoover area,” Taylor said. “We terminated but other agencies took over along the way, with Homewood PD eventually blocking his car and taking him into custody.”

Avionne Steele, a sophomore majoring in creative media, saw a helicopter before witnessing the Challenger speed by.

“I was getting off McFarland Blvd about to turn on University Blvd, and my mom and I saw all these cops just flying down the road in all different directions. Then, right before my eyes, I see this black car with a dent in it speeding down University Blvd with all these cop cars chasing after him,” Steele wrote via text message.

The chase got many students’ attention after Barstool Alabama uploaded a video of the chase to its Instagram account.

Taylor said that the driver was charged with felony attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.