City+Council+and+UA+fund+utilities+improvements+with+joint+agreement

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a $1.7 million joint funding agreement with The University of Alabama on Tuesday, with up to $1.2 million reimbursable to the city. The project, which is a UA initiative, will cost around $6 million in total.

The project will cover the stretch of Hackberry Lane from the railroad to University Boulevard. In addition to moving power lines underground, it will include improvements to sidewalks and lighting along the route.

The project will also provide for drainage improvements at the intersection of Paul W. Bryant Drive and Hackberry. Construction for the project is expected to be completed by summer of 2025.

Additionally, Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed April 14-20 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

“One of the privileges I have is serving on the E-911 board,” Maddox said. “One of the critical things I’ve taken for granted is the critical and lifesaving link between that call and the moment it comes to E-911 to [when] we dispatch a police officer or firefighter.”

Maddox presented the first Dispatcher of the Year Award to Rhonda Johnson, a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue employee.

“You are first responders,” Maddox said, honoring members of E-911 for their work. “You are part of the public safety fabric that keeps our community safe. I don’t know how you do what you do.”

The council also approved several amendments to the general fund budget, public works contracts and professional services contracts.