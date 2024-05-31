Food trucks at the University offer a variety of cuisines

CW/Hannah Grace Mayfield The La Mexicana food truck is a favorite among students.

Whether students are coming to the University as freshmen, just beginning their college experience or are returning as seniors anxious to finish their last year, the campus offers a wide array of food trucks with tasty dishes that anyone can enjoy.

These trucks can be found all around campus at various times of day, making them the perfect lunch, midday snack or dinner option. From tacos to gyros and smoothie bowls to poke bowls, there is a meal to satisfy any craving.

Bama Flava

Bama Flava is a local food truck that frequently visits the University’s campus. It specializes in pecan-smoked meat including ribs, pulled pork and chicken. With quality meats and delicious side dishes like macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked beans and bread rolls, this vendor provides tasty and filling meals. It can be found on campus Monday through Friday and accepts Dining Dollars as well as Bama Cash.

Blenz Bowls

Grabbing a cold Blenz smoothie bowl is a great way to beat the heat when it gets especially hot on campus. Blenz has two storefronts and a food truck in Tuscaloosa and focuses on providing healthy food to customers. It boasts a long list of fun smoothies and smoothie bowls with a variety of toppings to choose from. Students can add protein and wellness shots into any smoothie or bowl. Blenz’s website states, “The fuel we put in our body matters. So here we are to bring you the best fuel available.”

Cozy Camel

Location: Outside Gorgas Library and Carmichael Hall, weekdays (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

The Cozy Camel frequents the streets outside Gorgas Library and Carmichael Hall most weekdays, serving a range of Arabian soul food options. The menu features gyros, chicken shawarma, quesadillas, hummus platters, kebab plates and much more. Its food can even be ordered online through DoorDash, making it that much more accessible to students.

La Mexicana

Location: Outside Gorgas Library, weekdays (10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

With a full menu of Mexican cuisine, this truck has flavorful staples such as tacos with add-on toppings, stuffed burritos, nachos and quesadillas. With meat options including chicken, carnitas, steak, pastor and ground beef, there are endless menu combinations for students to try.

Low Tide Poke

Low Tide Poke Company recently joined the University’s lineup of food trucks. Although it just opened in the spring semester, Low Tide Poke Company has already caught the attention of many students on campus. This truck makes bowls with an assortment of fresh fish and colorful vegetables, and there are lots of toppings and sauces available.

Urban Cookhouse

Urban Cookhouse is committed to buying local, quality ingredients and providing fresh meals to its customers. With a diverse menu, Urban Cookhouse offers wraps, salads and sandwiches at its food truck and restaurant in Tuscaloosa.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes serves different types of bundt cakes and sweet treats. With classics like red velvet or white chocolate raspberry as well as new seasonal flavors that get released throughout the year, Nothing Bundt Cakes is the perfect spot for dessert lovers.