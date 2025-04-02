Addressing campus safety for women

Women’s History Month provides an opportunity for reflection on the successes of women, but it also provides an opportunity to consider the hardships experienced by women across the globe, particularly those on college campuses.

According to an article from The Association of American Universities, 25.9% of undergraduate women have experienced rape or sexual assault during college.

There are more than three resources on the UA campus and in the Tuscaloosa community devoted to ensuring the safety of students and raising awareness about sexual assault and violence against women.

One such organization is the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, a 24/7 sexual assault crisis center that focuses on providing resources to survivors of sexual assault.

Hanks said that the SAFE Center provides services — including medico-forensic examinations, prophylactic medications, therapy and medical follow-up care — for survivors of sexual violence at the University and across the West Alabama community.

“A main teaching point in the education that we provide is that perpetrators are the ones responsible for an assault, and that there is nothing a victim does/doesn’t do that makes them at fault for being assaulted,” Melissa Hanks, the SAFE Center’s associate executive director and program director, said in an email.

Victim blaming is dangerous not only to the victim but to society as a whole, as it discourages other victims from coming forward for fear of not being believed.

Another resource on campus dedicated to promoting women’s health and wellness is Planned Parenthood Generation Action. The organization is funded by Planned Parenthood and works in close partnership with the Alabama state director and other campus chapters to provide resources for students and plan events.

“We table every Friday and hand out condoms, dental dams, lube, emergency contraceptives like Plan B, that sort of stuff,” said Maggie Jutze, president of the UA chapter of Generation Action. “We also have meetings every other week — most of them are more like social community-building events.”

Jutze said that some of the events the organization puts on are geared toward creating a fun environment for people to come together and socialize, while others focus on education.

She also said that Generation Action is hoping to host a self-defense training program at some point in the future.

“I know the UAB chapter of Generation Action just did a self-defense training at their campus and that was really popular, so we’re looking into maybe doing that in the future,” Jutze said.

According to an article published by South Louisiana Medical Associates, sexual assault is preventable. Awareness and community action are required, though, in order to stop sexual assault from happening.

“I think that the issue of sexual assault is something that a lot of people just kind of want to sweep under the rug,” Jutze said. “We know that it happens a lot more than it’s reported.”

Jutze said that advocating for yourself and those around you is important.

“Whatever you’re passionate about, whether it is reproductive rights, women’s health safety or anything else, just don’t be afraid to use your voice,” Jutze said.