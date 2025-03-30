UA and Auburn students to host Ritu Bhaava

Courtesy of Miriam Anderson

Miriam Anderson, a senior majoring in creative media, is hosting a classical Indian Bharatanatyam performance alongside Siri Chandrashekar, a professional dancer and master’s student at Auburn University, on Friday.

Ritu Bhaava is a 2,000-year-old Indian dance that mixes both traditional and Western ideas to celebrate and explore the four seasons.

“I really just wanted to bring this to the UA campus, because I feel like Bharatanatyam is not something that is just secular, as in it’s not just for Indians or people who just understand Hindu mythology, but rather it is a dance form that can express a multitude of the human experience,” Anderson said. “That is something that I think is very precious for everyone to experience and to take part in.”

Chandrashekar originally had the idea and choreography for the piece and brought Anderson in after seeing her perform. The production debuted in Birmingham in December with a sold-out show, and the two have been working together since the summer.

“It’s a good collaboration. So now, a really good six months of hard work are coming into life right now,” Chandrashekar said.

The performance will be held in Oliver-Barnard Hall from 6-7 p.m. and is free to all.

Chandrashekar said that audience members will be able to “get to know a new kind of art form that they’ve not been exposed to.”

Anderson said that she wants the audience to gain an opening of perspectives from the production and that she is excited for the show.

“It’s been a big journey, and Siri has very much helped me let that show throughout my whole body, not just on my face,” Anderson said. “I want people to feel excited to show that much excitement about anything that they do.”