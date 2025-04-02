According to the accordionist: A highlight on Brody Wilhelm

Courtesy of Brody Wilhelm

Brody Wilhelm, a sophomore majoring in secondary education, has become a notable figure in the campus music scene as an accordion player since last semester. His on-campus performances are drawing attention from students as he reintroduces an enduring sound from a unique instrument.

“When I was really young, I got introduced to the accordion by my dad,” Wilhelm said. “It just never really caught my attention until later in life when I started to search for music that had accordion in it.”

Wilhelm’s musical experience did not start with the accordion. He started playing the piano at the age of 9, but it was his discovery of the accordion in middle school that became the focus of his musical career.



“The accordion was a way for me to play piano, but on the go,” Wilhelm said. “I begged my parents until they got me one. They finally buckled and gave me one, and they thought I would play it a little bit and then drop it, because I’ve done that before with other musical instruments. But I got it and I fell in love with it, and I taught myself how to play.”

Wilhelm’s presence on campus, in areas around the student center and the Quad, has introduced this uncommon instrument to a variety of students.

“The accordion looks very industrial, which I think is really cool, because it was actually invented near the beginning of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-1800s, so it does line up with its looks,” Wilhelm said. “It’s a very timeless instrument, at the same time being very fixed to a certain era of humanity. It gives a nostalgic feel whenever you see or hear one.”

Not only does Wilhelm pursue his passion by playing the accordion, but he also repairs them.

He said that he has been interested in repairing different things since he was a kid and after experiencing difficulty with his accordion, he got into repairing instruments.

Wilhelm has been mindful to focus on appreciating playing the accordion and allowing it to be an expression of joy and something he takes delight in.

“Music will always be a part of my life, but I don’t want it to become something that I have to rely on,” Wilhelm said. “As far as the accordion is concerned, I will continue to play. But as far as reaching higher ambitions, I wouldn’t want to reach much higher than this. I might focus more on repair work later in life, maybe as a retirement job. I’m very happy with where I am right now.”

His approach to music is rooted in his belief that it should be a personal experience. No matter the setting or type of performance, he believes that all music should be played from within, reflecting the musician’s connection to the art.

“When it comes to music, and this is my philosophy on art in general, it is the language of the soul,” Wilhelm said. “If you take up the venture of becoming a musician, remember to always play from the soul. If you do, you’ll have fun, and you’ll be a good musician.”