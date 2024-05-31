Student guide to wellness on campus

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Located next to the Student Recreation Center, the Student Health Center offers urgent care, women’s health care and more.

For many students, college is the first time in their lives that they will have to handle medical issues on their own. University Medical Center, the Women and Gender Resource Center and the Counseling Center are on-campus resources that every student should know about and use throughout their time at the University.

The Student Health Center

The Student Health Center provides women’s health care, psychiatric care, immunizations, x-rays, lab testing, HIV testing and referrals. The center also has allergy, nutrition and dermatology clinics.

When visiting the Student Health Center, students will provide a copy of their insurance to the reception desk. If a student does not have insurance, their student account will be charged. For students who have insurance, their account will only be charged if there is credit due after insurance has been applied.

According to the Student Health Center website, their values are, “Providing compassionate care with a commitment to excellence, respecting the individuality, dignity and diversity of each student, leading with integrity and earning trust, ensuring confidentiality and effective communication, educating and empowering our students for healthier living.”

In the fall students can also take advantage of the free flu shots given by nursing students who are taking or have completed their second semester in the program. Brantley Denny, a junior nursing student, said the flu clinics operate under the motto “Protect the Herd,” because getting flu shots helps prevent the spread of the flu, thereby protecting fellow students and teachers on campus.

“Participating in the flu clinic made me more confident in my abilities as a nurse, but also it makes me proud to know that I played a part in protecting the herd!” Denny wrote.

The Women and Gender Resource Center

The Women and Gender Resource Center provides free counseling services to students who are victims of interpersonal violence as well as friends and family who have been affected by abuse. All services are confidential and voluntary.

The center also provides support group services in addition to the individual 50-minute sessions.

Students can call the center to schedule their first appointment. If they need to speak with a victim advocate outside of regular hours, they can call UAPD and ask to speak with the WGRC advocate.

The WGRC offers advice, clarification on misconceptions and frequently asked questions, and answers on its website.

Outside of its office, the WGRC holds events and programs on campus throughout the year.

The Counseling Center

The Counseling Center is a great resource for students to use while trying to figure out how to navigate college. The center provides 15 free counseling sessions and will help students find appropriate referrals for further assistance.

The center also provides single 30-minute sessions over the phone for students who wish to talk to a therapist about a specific concern, have a specific question, wish to receive specific advice or want recommendations for other services. Students can call the center and schedule a same-day appointment.

Group service sessions are also available in the fall and spring, and the center hosts workshops throughout the year. Students wishing to attend one of the center’s events can visit their website and check out the calendar for upcoming programs.

For any medical emergencies, students should call 911 immediately.